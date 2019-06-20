PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said Thursday morning that they are terminating their agreement with Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix.
The agreement will be terminated on July 3.
According to CMS, the termination is due to Hacienda's "failure to meet Medicaid's basic healthy and safety requirements."
CMS says they are committed to patient safety and quality of care and are closely monitoring the relocation of all Medicaid patients to other facilities.
Hacienda HealthCare said about 35 patients are affected, and sent Arizona's Family the following statement on the transition.
The leadership team at Hacienda HealthCare continues to work with state and federal oversight agencies to determine the best path forward for our ICF residents and their families, our staff members and our organization. We intend to follow the guidelines to the letter, including the appeal process, which will allow the ICF to continue to operate while all parties work out a solution.
We remain intensely focused on the well-being and safety of every person we care for - in the ICF and all our facilities - and on making sure our residents and their loved ones face no interruption of services and no disruption to their quality of life. In everything we do, our primary concern remains on delivering quality, compassionate care for every Hacienda resident who relies on us.
The announcement comes after an incapacitated patient gave birth at the facility in January and another patient was found to have maggots around a surgical opening in their throat last week.
The Arizona Department of Health Services also issued a "Notice of Intent" to revoke the license of Hacienda HealthCare last week.
They are done for. No need for Arizona to revoke their license as this will kill the company. By the way when my mother was in a care center my brother (a social services director) told me that the medicare / medicaid patients were treated much better than private pay since they were held to such a high standard. to keep their contracts.
At this point, Hacienda will need to close. I'm sure a majority of their patients bills are paid by Medicare, Medicaid or other entitlement programs. Sad for the families who have no other choice but to have their loved ones institutionalized in a place like this one.
Someone had maggots around their throat?? Who are they hiring at this facility, we need to look at the certification for CNAs these days, wholly cow. Granted the level of education required for a CNA isn't very indepth, but did these people even have that. I see "caregivers" at all kinds of group homes that don't have a CNA, can't speak English and get placed there as refugees. What kind of regulation do we really have in this state, it's very scary.
Yes, it's wholly scary! Arizona is a terrible place in which to get sick, old, poor or mentally ill. Even with a bunch of money, decent care is not guaranteed here. We only heard about the problems that were so obvious they could not be covered up. Makes a person wonder what else was going on there, doesn't it?
I can tell you from personal experience with my Mom's caregivers. Mom resided in a very expensive assisted living/memory care facility here in Chandler. Although her caregivers were sweet and kind, English was their 2nd language and their standards for care were not what you would expect for such a pricey facility. Either ONLY refugees are applying for these jobs, or they accept such a lower wage that the companies that own the facilities have only their balance sheet in mind. Sad state of affairs for the indigent all the way up to the folks that can afford to spend their savings on 24/7 care.
Well, so long as they're allowing time and providing assistance to move the Medicaid patients out, then good; hopefully Medicare will do likewise, as clearly it's not maintaining adequate standards for care or safety of the people housed there. Moving patients isn't always easy for low income families to accomplish especially on a short timetable.
