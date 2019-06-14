PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Health Services and other state agencies have launched a new probe related to patient safety at Hacienda HealthCare after maggots were found on a man receiving care.
Staff at Hacienda alerted state officials after maggots were discovered Wednesday around a surgical opening called a stoma in the patient's throat, according to a Hacienda spokesman. A stoma is an opening for a tracheostomy tube.
The patient was in the Intermediate Care Facilities for Individuals with Intellectual Disabilities, according to Arizona Department of Health Services spokesman Chris J. Minnick.
The patient was taken to a hospital Wednesday for evaluation and returned to Hacienda the same day, according to Hacienda spokesman David Leibowitz.
Leibowitz said "a few" maggots were in the patient's bandages and near the incision. He said the insects did not enter the patient's trachea.
Despite the intervention, more maggots were discovered on the patient's neck Thursday at Hacienda and he was taken back to the hospital, Leibowitz said.
As of Friday, the patient had not returned to Hacienda.
Arizona's Family was the first to report the maggot issue Friday, one day after Phoenix police released hundreds of pages of documents related to its investigation of a nurse accused of raping a paralyzed and mentally disabled patient. The patient gave birth in December, without anyone on the staff knowing she was pregnant.
After the discovery of the maggots, Leibowitz said Hacienda staff members examined every patient with a surgical incision and have found no other issues.
"We're looking at all the possible ways this could have happened," said Leibowitz. "Multiple agencies and multiple medical providers have surveyed the facility and there have been no additional findings against the facility."
Exterminators visited the facility twice and a contractor is working to install blower fans on exterior doors to keep insects from entering the facility, he said. Maggots are the larvae of flies. Leibowitz said the working hypothesis is that a fly entered the building and laid eggs.
A spokesman for the Arizona Department of Health Services said Hacienda alerted the state agency about the issue.
"The highest priority of ADHS is to ensure the health and safety of all patients at the facility. ADHS surveyors are currently on site at Hacienda conducting an investigation," Minnick said. "ADHS cannot discuss any details about an ongoing investigation."
Other state agencies, including the Arizona Department of Economic Security, were involved in the probe.
"DES is aware of potential issues related to the medical care of a patient at Hacienda Healthcare. Our staff is onsite (sic) and is working with its sister agencies, DHS and AHCCCS, to conduct an investigation. The Department is not able to discuss this matter as it is an ongoing investigation," said spokeswoman Tasya Peterson.
An Arizona's Family reporter who visited Hacienda HealthCare Friday noted that the large sign outside the facility had been removed. Leibowitz said the sign was taken down "for security reasons," but he declined to elaborate.
A smaller Hacienda sign remains on the facility's front wall.
This is what the boomers richly deserve, to be abused in their declining years at the hands of the third world monkeys they opened the gates for.
Why is this place still open??? Anyone?? Is there no room for the rest of the people that are at this place??
Places like Hacienda are ill equipped and understaffed and cannot care for patients with such critical needs like the people who must reside there, but what can be done for such severely incapacitated patients who have nowhere else to go?
