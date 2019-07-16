PHOENIX (AP) -- A former nurse charged with raping and impregnating an incapacitated patient at a long-term care center in Phoenix is scheduled Tuesday to appear in court.
The pretrial conference for Nathan Sutherland comes more than a month after he lost an appeal of a court order requiring a test to determine if he has HIV or other sexually transmitted diseases. It’s unclear whether Sutherland has since taken the test.
The 30-year-old patient, who had been living at Hacienda Healthcare since 1992, gave birth to a boy at the facility on Dec. 29.
Employees said they had no idea she was pregnant.
Sutherland has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual abuse and abuse of a vulnerable adult.
Hacienda fired Sutherland after his arrest.
He has since given up his nursing license.
