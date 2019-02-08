PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been one change after another from Hacienda HealthCare. Friday, in a complete, 180-degree flip, the facility announced it will not close its Intermediate Care Facility for the Intellectually Disabled (ICF ID) after all. Hacienda has voluntarily agreed to give the state more control over it.
Just yesterday we learned Hacienda planned to start the process of closing down the ICF-ID. The state did not consent, calling it “disturbing news” that was not in the best interest of patients.
The DES encouraged the facility to work with the state for a path forward.
Parents patients in the the ICF were worried about the idea of Hacienda closing.
“That meant that yes – the department where my son is would be affected by this,” said Angela Gomez.
Friday morning, the state’s Healthcare Cost Containment System responded to Hacienda’s closure plan, giving them a deadline to answer specific questions about it. Hacienda responded Friday afternoon, saying they were willing to voluntarily enter into an agreement with the Department of Health Services, allowing the DES to exercise licensing authority. This basically gives the state more power to regulate the facility that otherwise only had federal regulations.
“They are definitely headed in the right direction,” said Karen Londer, a Hacienda patient’s mother. “They cannot shut Hacienda down. There are four places like Hacienda in the whole country!”
In its letter to the state, Hacienda also listed changes it’s made since the rape happened – additional armed guards, 30 internal cameras, an electronic key card system and more.
Gomez, who wasn’t having much luck finding another facility for her son, applauds the regulation agreement.
“I feel that they need to be,” she said. “And I don’t feel that the facility and the area where my son’s at should close down because they’re the ones that need the most care.”
Now the state is working on its own new 90-day plan, which includes hiring a third-party to oversee operations.
