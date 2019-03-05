PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family tried to confront new Hacienda HealthCare CEO Perry Petrilli outside the facility Tuesday, but he ignored us and walked inside. This came after 15 major resignations in the last week. Many cited distrust with Petrilli and the board of directors as the reason for leaving.
And while he went inside saying nothing, for the first time ever, Hacienda patients came outside to speak out.
“I’m just more worried about if I have to eventually leave. I don’t want to have to leave. It’s basically my home, and I don’t want to have to leave my home,” said Justin Vitez.
Vitez has been a patient at Hacienda for 11 years. He’s upset that two of the 15 resignations were senior leadership members he specifically relied on, who were there for him every single day.
“It’s just hard, you know, basically like family to me,” said Vitez.
Jibri Crawford has been in their care for 14 years. He wants the senior leadership team to come back. He has trouble speaking but understood everything I asked him and was able to respond.
“They play a really important part in my life,” Crawford said. “They are the only family that I have here.”
These patients, among other parents and current employees, have started and signed a petition calling for Petrilli and specific board members to step down, and the senior leadership team to be reinstated.
By Tuesday evening, they had more than 500 signatures.
Two other patients, who asked us to conceal their faces, said they’re the ones suffering. They believe the senior leadership team put their needs first.
“Not Perry. Like, he just, doesn’t seem like he cares,” one of them said.
These patients hope the board of directors listens to those who are asking for them to resign because there is power in numbers.
“I think with so many of them coming together to say the same thing. I think that speaks for itself,” another patient said.
Some of the parents said they plan to take the petition to Gov. Doug Ducey.
According to officials, the governor does not have the power to dismantle the board; that could only happen if the facility is put into receivership by the Attorney General’s Office, but they’re hoping this pressures the board and CEO to step down.
(1) comment
300 k per year per person..... there has to be a cheaper way
