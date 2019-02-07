PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The nursing facility where a patient was raped and became pregnant in Phoenix is shutting down the intermediate care unit of their building.
Hacienda HealthCare released a letter to their employees Thursday saying in part, "After careful consideration, the Board of Directors have come to understand that it is simply not sustainable for us to continue to operate our ICF-ID. Thus, we will begin to transition clients and eventually cease operation."
The Arizona Department of Economic Security, the state agency that ordered Hacienda HealthCare to hire a third-party manager, is not on board with their decision to shut down the ICF unit.
“This is very disturbing news. We want to find a path forward that is in the best interests of the patients — and this approach is not it.
We encourage Hacienda to work with the State to find a path forward. State agencies are exhausting all efforts to bring this to a conclusion that is beneficial to the patients, some of whom have been at this facility nearly their entire lives. They are the ones who should come first, without question. This approach simply does not meet that test.”
[SPECIAL SECTION: Hacienda HealthCare pregnancy investigation]
The ICF is where the victim in the rape case, which was first made public by Arizona’s Family in January, was being treated.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Woman in vegetative state gives birth at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix]
There are at least 36 patients currently in the ICF, said a spokesman with Hacienda HealthCare.
Earlier this week, Gov. Doug Ducey called on the Arizona Attorney General’s Office to investigate and bring charges against Hacienda HealthCare.
[RELATED: Gov. Ducey calls on state attorney general to prosecute Hacienda HealthCare]
Hacienda HealthCare released the following statement Thursday about the closure.
"The Hacienda Healthcare Board of Directors, after a great deal of careful consideration, has come to understand that it is simply not sustainable to continue to operate our Intermediate Care Facility for the Intellectually Disabled. Thus, pursuant to a vote of the Hacienda Board of Directors on February 1, 2019, we will begin to transition clients and eventually cease to operate the ICF-ID unit.
"Immediately following the February 1st vote, we notified the State of Arizona of the Board’s decision. Since then, we have been working with the proper state agencies to develop a plan to help the State transition our ICF-ID patients to other facilities. We will continue to work with these agencies in the weeks and months ahead to ensure an appropriate and safe transition moving forward. The care of our patients remains our top priority and we will do everything in our power to ensure a smooth transition for them and their families."
Read the entire letter sent to Hacienda HealthCare employees below.
"In the more than half-century history of Hacienda HealthCare. our organization has never faced a challenge as difficult as what our clients and our team have faced over the past five weeks. Each of you have responded admirably. You have worked long hours and gone the extra mile in every way possible for our clients, their families, your co-workers and for Hacienda
"As you know, in the aftermath of the unconscionable and unprecedented alleged actions of one of our employees, we have had to make a complex set of changes to virtually every aspect of how Hacienda does business, following directives from multiple state agencies. Each of you is to be commended for your hard work and your willingness to help Hacienda's new leadership team implement these changes instantly and comprehensively. It has not been easy. Each of you have given your all to ensure that every single Hacienda client is safe and cared for as effectively as possible Every state directive has been taken seriously.
"As part of these changes. AHCCCS has required Hacienda to hire a third-party manager to oversee operations in the Intermediate Care Facility for the Intellectually Disabled (ICF) and the Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF). Hacienda's new leadership put in place this new team ASAP, again making sure to do what the State asked. Unfortunately, a long term work agreement could not be met.
"After careful consideration, the Board of Directors have come to understand that it is simply not sustainable for us to continue to operate our ICF-ID. Thus, we will begin to transition clients and eventually cease operation.
"For however long this difficult transition takes, our obligations to our staff, patients, and their families will be heightened even beyond what we have experienced of late. It is imperative to us that we continue to serve each of you in the best way possible
"This transition will be a team effort, one that will not take place overnight and may be many months. We will work with the State closely during this time to ensure every patient's safety, security and care as we will lead up to what eventually will be a sad goodbye to many beloved patients.
"We understand that this is a difficult day for many Hacienda team members. Your management team shares that sorrow. We will do everything in our power to help every employee impacted by this change to secure employment within our other programs where possible, or within the community. We will be offering retention incentives as well as a severance package to employees that help us see this transition through. As an organization, we will do everything possible to get through the challenge together, effectively and with an undiminished commitment to those we serve.
"Again. Thank you for everything you have done and will continue to do for our clients and this community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.