PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- More bombshell details are coming out about Hacienda Healthcare.
This time, there are accusations of caregivers injecting babies with potentially contaminated medication for years.
Arizona’s Family has learned Hacienda has been running five infant clinics in the state for 17 years without a state license.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Hacienda Healthcare Investigation]
Of the five clinics, the Department of Health said two of them just got licensed this past May.
The other three still aren't licensed.
This means there's been no one holding these clinics accountable.
“The type of services that they were offering should have been licensed a long time ago,” said an inside source and former Hacienda employee.
This inside source has knowledge of the Los Ninos Synagis clinics.
She and several other sources said until this February, the only people who knew these clinics were running unlicensed were former Hacienda CEO Bill Timmons, and the current director of the clinics.
That director told Arizona’s Family over the phone she was told by her former supervisor these clinics did not need licenses.
But the health department said they should have been licensed a decade ago.
With no state accountability, our sources said injections for the infants were misused.
Each baby required an expensive vial of the medication Synagis.
Synagis is an injection given to premature and high risk infants to protect against a respiratory virus.
Depending on a baby's weight, the child may not have needed all the medication.
The Synagis label and the CDC say any remaining medication in a vial must be discarded -- but our source said that's not what's been happening at these clinics.
“Clinically, what you’re supposed to do is throw the remaining 40 milligrams away. However, they were using that 40 milligrams and the next patient that came in, their dose would be part of that 40 milligrams,” she said.
“The reason why it’s a single use vial is because it doesn’t have anything to keep bacteria from growing in it,” she said.
“No preservatives?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“No preservatives in it,” she said.
She and several sources told Arizona’s Family that this went on until this past February, and they said it was all because of money.
“They would say things like ‘We have to milk the vials because we have to make sure we get every last drop because it’s so expensive.’ And it allowed them to buy less Synagis and still bill for the same amount,” she said.
When we asked the director of the clinics if they were giving the leftover medication to babies, she said she couldn't comment, but said they run an amazing and safe clinic.
The health department told Arizona’s Family the other three clinics will be licensed within the next week.
DHS said under a state license, they can check for proper medication and disposal, and will be doing that.
Hacienda Healthcare has not responded to our questions about this.
Hacienda Healthcare has been under scrutiny ever since an incapacitated patient gave birth at the facility in January and another patient was found to have maggots around a surgical opening in their throat earlier this month.
