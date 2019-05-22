PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The incapacitated woman who police said was raped and gave birth at a long-term care facility in Phoenix was pregnant before, and workers missed vital warning signs, according to notice of claim against the State of Arizona.
The claim states that the Maricopa County Medical Center took an exam of the woman after she gave birth in late December. Officials said it appeared that the 29-year-old victim woman had been "violated repeatedly" and her giving birth was likely a "repeat parous event," meaning she may have been pregnant before that.
The victim has be in an incapacitated state since she was a child.
Arizona's Family was the first to report the exclusive story in early January.
The documents say the victim's mother requested years ago that the victim only be cared for by female staff members. That didn't happen, despite assurances that it would.
Authorities say Nathan Sutherland was a nurse at Hacienda HealthCare and raped her. He was arrested in late January and faces sexual assault charges.
Investigators say Sutherland's DNA matched a sample from the woman's newborn, though Sutherland's attorney says there's no direct evidence linking Sutherland to the rape.
Sutherland pleaded not guilty to the charges and gave up his nursing license.
The victim gave birth to a healthy baby boy in late December.
The notice of claim states there were at least 83 opportunities that Hacienda HealthCare workers missed in diagnosing that the woman was pregnant. They include:
• Missed menstrual periods in months prior to delivery
• Staff noticing a "large and hard mass" in her abdomen three times
• Her abdomen was seen sticking out during 24 checks
• Staff noted her legs and feet were swollen 12 times between Dec. 12, 2018, and Dec. 29, 2018
Documents say staff documented signs or symptoms of pregnancy 73 times during her third trimester.
The notice of claim says the victim's family would settle all the claims with the state for $45 million.
The Arizona Governor's Office said it has received the notice and "will be reviewing it."
The Arizona Department of Health Services said it doesn't comment on pending or ongoing litigation.
The Arizona Attorney General's Office said the state is being represented by outside council in this case, and they had no further comment.
