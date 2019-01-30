PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- An Indiana-based company is taking over as the third party to manage Hacienda HealthCare following the rape and pregnancy of an incapacitated patient.
The company, "Benchmark Human Services" has assumed oversight of Hacienda, and will do a complete assessment of current operations at the facility.
Hacienda HealthCare came under nationwide scrutiny after a 29-year-old patient was raped, became pregnant, and delivered a baby boy in late December. A Hacienda nurse, Nathan Sutherland, was arrested in the case.
Benchmark released the following statement Wednesday:
"In an effort to ensure the integrity and quality of services at Hacienda Healthcare (Hacienda), Benchmark Human Services (Benchmark) has been contracted by Hacienda to act as a third party manager at the organization's Skilled Nursing and Intermediate Care Facility for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities, per directives recently imposed on Hacienda by the State of Arizona.
Working in partnership with State licensing and regulatory agencies, Benchmark has assumed oversight of the facility and is conducting a thorough assessment of the current operations.
The Board and management staff of Hacienda has assured Benchmark of their full cooperation and support under this arrangement. Benchmark has extensive experience in both consulting with facilities and organizations that serve people with disabilities, and providing direct services to this vulnerable population.
Our highest priority is to ensure individuals being supported by Hacienda are well cared for and safe."
On the Benchmark website, Benchmark is described as a company that "serves individuals through the life cycle, from infancy to elder years. Programs support people at work, at home, and in the community through residential, employment, social, therapeutic, crisis response, and day services. We specialize in serving people with intense medical needs and high behaviors, including those with forensic backgrounds. Benchmark extends this expertise as a consultant for state governments and private organizations in evaluating facilities, systems development, staff training, and numerous other areas."
