PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 ) - Hacienda Healthcare could lose their license as early as next month.
Last Friday, Arizona’s Family broke the news that the Department of Health filed a Notice of Intent to revoke the facility's license, after maggots were found on a patient.
On Monday, we got a copy of that notice and what it entails.
According to the notice, Hacienda has 30 days to decide if they'll request a hearing and fight back against the state to keep their license.
But if they don't do that, their license will automatically be revoked on July 16.
Hacienda just got their state license at the end of April, after the state legislature changed the rules on how these types of health care facilities are regulated.
But last week Arizona’s Family found out that a patient in the ICF unit was found with maggots on bandages at the surgical opening of his throat, and the health department said in the notice the "maggot infestation is likely due to inadequate or poor hygiene."
Our source said that patient is non-verbal and very low functioning, and relies on staff for all hygiene and care.
This Notice of Intent to revoke is only for the license to operate Hacienda's ICF unit, one of two units at that facility.
The concern becomes where do patients with severe disabilities go if Hacienda loses the license, and if the ICF is shut down.
Gov. Doug Ducey is keeping that on the top of his mind.
“What I want the patients and their families to know, is we want to do this in the safest possible way. We want to do it in a way that’s least disruptive to them and fixes the situation,” Ducey said Monday.
The State also said the Notice of Intent to revoke was partly based on findings from a recent survey of Hacienda.
That survey was done in May by both state and federal officials.
Arizona’ Family is working to get a copy of that survey. Right now we don't know what were those other violations or findings.
Angela Gomez’s son is in Hacienda Healthcare’s ICF unit.
She said his room is across the hall from the patient who had maggots on him.
She thought things were going to get better with the state stepping in.
“Very disgusted. Just when you think things are getting better, horrible things just keep happening,” she said. “My biggest fear is that another incident is going to happen and it can involve my son.”
She said Hacienda officials didn’t contact her about the maggots and wished that they did.
“I want better communication when there's an incident that occurs here,” she said. “I don't want to be surprised and shocked hearing about it through the media.”
“We [parents] need to be notified. We have a right to be notified and they're not notifying us. They keep us in the dark,” she said.
She’s worried about the state threatening to revoke Hacienda’s license, and what will happen next.
“I don't want them to shut the place down,” she said. “I really don't have any options of where I could put my son. A lot of these facilities I’ve looked at, don't take patients on ventilators and my son is on a ventilator.”
Arizona’s Family asked Hacienda if they plan to request a hearing from the State, but they only said they're working with the health department to decide the best path forward with the ICF patients.
Arizona's Family originally broke this story back in January.
