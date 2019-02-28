PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hacienda HealthCare CEO Patrick White is gone.
COO of Clinical is gone.
COO of Operations is gone.
Director of Nursing is gone.
And that's just the start.
“My biggest worry is my son being taken care of,” said Gary Londer.
“Who do I go to now? What do I do now? Enough’s enough,” his wife said, who has asked we not use her name.
The Londers have their 26-year-old son at Hacienda, and could not believe what we were showing them Thursday afternoon. An inside source shared emails with Arizona’s Family that went out Wednesday, that show eight members of the Hacienda leadership team, one board member and former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley all resigning.
Romley was the one brought in to conduct an internal review.
In both the CEO's email and Romley's letter, they cite intolerable problems with the Board of Directors as being the reason for their resignation.
“Why should we have to suffer and the people in there have to suffer because the board is the problem? Get rid of the board!” said Mrs. Londer with anger.
Two inside sources confirmed to Arizona’s Family board members escorted at least three of the leadership members off the property with police officers Thursday morning, even though they already resigned.
Then hours later, board member Tom Pomeroy publicly announced his own resignation.
“Who is it affecting? Who is it hurting? It’s hurting the patients. And this is a life and death situation,” said Mrs. Londer.
The Londers said the state needs to do something, because they said the people who are leaving are the ones they could trust, like the CEO.
“Are you disappointed he resigned?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“Yes. Oh, yes. That hurts. He was doing a lot of good things,” said Gary.
“He cared. He was here all hours a night. I would not let him go. I’d do whatever I could to keep him,” said his wife.
And they said communication is so bad, the couple said their son's administrators didn't even know these leaders were leaving.
They're now scared for their son's safety and done with the drama.
“Do you have any idea what it’s like to have someone in here? That alone is so hard and so bad, but then to play this chess game every day. It’s just unbearable,” Mrs. Londer said.
The Arizona Health Department was supposed to take over the facility after the third party manager deal fell through. Arizona’s Family asked them Thursday what is happening and who is overseeing the operations if all these leaders left, but they did not get back to us.
