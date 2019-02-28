PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The longest-serving member of the Hacienda HealthCare board of directors has resigned.
Tom Pomeroy will resign on March 1. He has been a member of the board for 38 years and was serving as the board’s director.
“If Hacienda is to move forward after the deeply disturbing events of the past few months, it’s clear that the organization needs new leadership. Gov. Ducey, for whom I have great respect, has said as much. So have some state and community leaders. I will continue to support Hacienda’s mission philanthropically, but I will have no formal role with the organization,” Pomeroy said on Thursday.
In a letter to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Ducey said he wanted him to prosecute Hacienda HealthCare and its governing body "for their actions or lack thereof" in connection with the rape of an incapacited patient, the staff's failure to notice her pregnancy and "any other actions" that violate the Adult Protective Services Act.
When the woman gave birth on Dec. 29., Hacienda workers said they didn't know the woman was pregnant. Arizona's Family broke the story in January.
Ducey brought up more than the sexual assault case in his letter to Brnovich.
Ducey talks about the "numerous" complaints of sexual harassment against the former Hacienda HealthCare CEO Bill Timmons. Those allegations include "groping, explicit comments and inappropriate inquiries about employees' sex lives." Ducey also says the board knew about the allegations yet did nothing.
Ducey also said Hacienda HealthCare was accused of financial fraud. He calls on Brnovich in the letter to look into both the claims of sexual harassment and the financial fraud.
In his letter, the governor also criticizes Hacienda HealthCare for not finding a third-party manager. The facility claims it can't afford Indiana-based Benchmark with the costs being $500,000 but Ducey said they paid Timmons nearly $600,000 for his salary.
Hacienda is in the process of establishing new governance procedures, including how board members are appointed and how long members may serve.
