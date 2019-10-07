Hacienda doctor can practice medicine again after AZ Medical board dismisses case

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The doctor at the center of the Hacienda Healthcare scandal can practice medicine again.
The AZ Medical Board narrowly voted 5-4 to dismiss Dr. Thanh Nguyen’s case Monday morning.
[RELATED: HACIENDA HEALTHCARE INVESTIGATION]
Dr. Nguyen was the primary care doctor at Hacienda for the patient who was raped by a facility nurse then gave birth in December, with nobody ever diagnosing the pregnancy.
Nguyen’s medical license was suspended with AHCCCS back in January.
He spoke in front of the medical board at the meeting, which was the first time he has ever spoken about the case.
[RELATED: As Hacienda unit shutdown underway, patient speaks on deadline to find new home]
Nguyen told the board he never expected pregnancy and there were no obvious signs.
He said before this recent media coverage he had never been investigated or suspended.
The board discussed his case in great length, bringing up major concerns of medical records.
The board specifically noted concerns that Dr. Nguyen copied and pasted notes, concerns about how long it took the doctor to order exams for the patient/victim, and a general delay in examination and care.
[RELATED: Family of patients defend Hacienda Healthcare where woman was raped ]
Dr. Nguyen told the board, since this issue, he’s done 22 extra hours of education in medical record keeping.
His initiative to get the extra education was a reason several board members voted to dismiss the case.
Arizona’s Family tried to speak with Dr. Nguyen after he addressed the board, but he ran away and did not answer questions.