PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Health confirmed on Monday that Hacienda Healthcare is shutting down half of their facility after several patient abuse problems, including rape and maggots.
While they continue to negotiate whether they can keep their intermediate care facility or ICF unit open as funding from the government runs out, they are closing their skilled nursing facility that housed many patients.
Arizona’s Family got to look at Allegiant Healthcare in Phoenix on Monday. That visit confirmed they are getting so many Hacienda patients in a very short amount of time. However, they said they can accommodate them.
[WATCH: Allegiant Healthcare taking in Hacienda patients as possible closure looms]
“It was not just concerning, but it was almost hurtful to me,” said Dr. Duane Wooten, the pediatric medical director at Allegiant.
The Hacienda story rocked the Arizona health-care community for months. Wooten and his team are now caring for the patients who were living there when extreme abuse cases happened.
When asked if serious abuse has ever happened at Allegiant, Wooten had a firm answer.
“Look at my eyes, and I think that will answer that question. No, and it never will happen. You know, you’re taught in medicine you can never say, 'never.' I’ll say never,” said Wooten.
Allegiant said, in just the past three days, they have received 10 patients from Hacienda. These patients include three children. They expect a minimum of seven more patients to move in by next week.
He said the children from Hacienda that he now cares for range from ages 7 to 17.
“It’s a devastating transition for most families,” he said.
Wooten said moving homes is already emotionally tough for families. Now parents are concerned about what could happen after everything they've already been through.
“My job is to make sure these families coming here are met by myself and are made to understand that, 'We’re going to have eyes on your baby -- no matter what the baby’s age -- 24/7,” he said.
Hacienda would not confirm how many patients they will be moving out or the SNF closure to Arizona’s Family.
Allegiant opened its new pediatric unit two weeks ago, so it has room to accommodate the Hacienda patients.
They also said eight of their current employees came over from Hacienda after the health incidents.
The ICF unit is the only thing left open at Hacienda. Their federal funding of the ICF unit will run out in five days. They have this week to work out with the state whether or not they will get to keep the license to run it.
