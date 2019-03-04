PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dr. Kevin Berger never thought his dedication to the Hacienda HealthCare board of directors for six years, would turn out like it has.
“How would you describe all of this that’s happened?" asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“Catastrophic. Unimaginable,” Dr. Berger said.
Berger is now one of 15 major resignations involved with Hacienda, but one of only two board members who has stepped down. Inside sources told us Dr. Berger was well-respected by senior leadership at Hacienda, and that issues lie with other board members.
“A lot of these resignations, the emails, have cited problems with the board of directors as the reason why they left. What are those problems? What are people referring to?” asked Whitney.
“I think it’s a lack of response,” Berger said. “I think if we are not responding to what the patients need and what the families need, we’re not doing our job as a nonprofit.”
“Would you have been able to go on, on the board, believing in their values now?” asked Whitney.
“No, no,” he quickly said.
Berger said the only way to even attempt to restore trust, is by every board member stepping down and completely starting over. He's not only calling for that to happen but believes the situation is now dire.
“Do you worry about patient care with everybody leaving?” asked Whitney.
“Absolutely. And that’s why I think we have a little bit of a crisis with everybody leaving right now,” he said. “You know, I can’t even tell you how upsetting the whole thing has been. This has been an assault on this person who was raped, but it’s also an assault on the home of people who depend on Hacienda,” Berger said.
Several senior leadership members who resigned also cited distrust with new CEO Perry Petrilli as their reason for leaving.
Petrilli was moved up internally within the company on Friday. Dr. Berger told Arizona’s Family he’s not confident Petrilli has the skillset to be able to properly lead the organization.
