PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Governor Doug Ducey has issued an executive order to strengthen protections for disabled people following the Hacienda HealthCare rape.
"All Arizonans deserve to be safe," Ducey stated.
Ducey's order, which was issued on Wednesday, directs the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Department of Economic Security (DES) to strengthen protections for people with disabilities.
The Executive Order requires AHCCCS, ADHS and DES to develop protocols on preventing, recognizing and reporting abuse and neglect for both care providers and parents or guardians of individuals with disabilities. The order also requires staff with direct contact to patients with disabilities to undergo annual training in abuse prevention. Additionally, AHCCCS, DHS, and DES will convene a working group to consider further actions to improve care for Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.
“All Arizonans deserve to be safe — and we have a special responsibility to protect those with disabilities,” said Governor Ducey. “This executive order provides increased accountability and stricter oversight, ensuring our most vulnerable are safe and protected. There’s more that needs to be done to ensure Arizona is guarding against abuse and neglect. We will continue working with all stakeholders to take additional action, and hold bad actors accountable, to guarantee the highest quality of care and protection for Arizonans with disabilities.”
On Tuesday, Governor Ducey sent a letter to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich requesting the Attorney General look into potential criminal actions at Hacienda HealthCare.
