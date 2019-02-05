PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey said on Tuesday he is calling on the Arizona Attorney General's Office to investigate and bring charges against Hacienda HealthCare, the facility where an incapacitated woman was sexually assaulted and later gave birth.
In a letter to Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Ducey said he wanted him to prosecute Hacienda HealthCare and its governing body "for their actions or lack thereof" in connection with the rape, the staff's failure to notice the pregnancy and "any other actions" that violate the Adult Protective Services Act.
The woman gave birth on Dec. 29., and Hacienda workers said they didn't know the woman was pregnant. Arizona's Family broke the story in January.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Woman in vegetative state gives birth at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix]
The man accused of raping the woman, Nathan Sutherland, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault charges in a Maricopa County court on Tuesday.
[READ MORE: Hacienda HealthCare rape suspect Nathan Sutherland pleads not guilty]
Ducey brings up more in his letter to Brnovich than just the sexual assault case.
[RELATED: Former CEO of Hacienda HealthCare was accused of sexual harassment]
Ducey talks about the "numerous" complaints of sexual harassment against the former Hacienda HealthCare CEO Bill Timmons. Those allegations include "groping, explicit comments and inappropriate inquiries about employees' sex lives." Ducey also says the board knew about the allegations yet did nothing.
[RELATED: Former tenant of former Hacienda CEO details harassment, threats amid other allegations]
Ducey also said Hacienda HealthCare was accused of financial fraud. He calls on Brnovich in the letter both claims of sexual harassment and financial fraud.
[RELATED: "This guy should have been fired years ago. Period." Gov. Ducey delivers strong reaction to Hacienda rape case]
In his letter, the governor also criticizes Hacienda HealthCare for not finding a third-party manager. The facility claims it can't afford Indiana-based Benchmark with the costs being $500,000 but Ducey said they paid Timmons nearly $600,000 for his salary.
"These facts do not add up," Ducey said in the letter.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Hacienda HealthCare investigation]
Ducey goes on to say he wants civil penalties against Hacienda HealthCare and asks the company is "reorganized to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.