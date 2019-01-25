PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man seen smiling in his Hacienda Healthcare CEO picture before his abrupt resignation last week may have had a much darker side behind closed doors.
“What was your experience like with him?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Hacienda Healthcare investigation]
“A nightmare,” said a woman who was one of Timmons’ tenants this past year.
Prior to his recent resignation, Timmons’ didn't just run Hacienda, he also rented out homes and properties.
One of his tenants included a woman who has asked us not to show her face or use her name.
[READ MORE: Police arrest 36-year-old nurse in Hacienda Healthcare rape]
“He was a tyrant, he bullied us, he harassed us,” she said. “I became afraid of him. I became very fearful.”
She said her horror began in April of last year when they began renting. She said when they were given the keys, the place was filthy, covered in mold and had a bad water leak.
She and Timmons’ went back and forth over email about insurance, and that's when it got weird.
[RELATED: Who is the nurse arrested for sexual assault at Hacienda HealthCare?]
In an email, he said he would call her that evening, but instead...
“I come home from work and he’s sitting on my couch with his hands behind his head and his feet up on the coffee table just randomly in the house,” she said. “I asked him ‘What are you doing in here?’ And he said ‘Why are you so uptight? How come you’re uptight all the time? You need to loosen up,” she recalled.
She said it only got worse from there. When he filed an insurance claim on the damage in August, he told her that she and her fiancé needed to lie and say the damage had just happened, when really they'd been living in it for months.
[WATCH: Phoenix police, mayor announce Hacienda Healthcare arrest]
“He told us that we needed to lie to the insurance company, and my fiancé and I told him no, we were not going to do that, and he said ‘If you do not lie to the insurance company, that your life will become hell, I have connections, and it’s not going to be good for you,'” she remembered.
“Those were his words?” asked Whitney.
“Those were his words,” she said.
They broke their lease and moved out in November because of the issues with Timmons.
It appears this woman is not alone in her claims. We now know there have been harassment problems dating back decades.
Tom Pomeroy, the Hacienda board chair, told us in a statement Friday that starting in 2006, the Hacienda Board of Directors was alerted to accusations of sexual harassment from several employees about Timmons. And while many have asked if he should have been fired years ago, Pomeroy said it was not that simple in the moment.
Arizona’s Family both called and texted Timmons’ to get his side of the story, but did not get a response back. We have not heard from Timmons at all in any way since we broke the news of a Hacienda patient giving birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.