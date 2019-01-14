PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The former director of Arizona’s Department of Economic Security says the sexual assault at a Hacienda HealthCare facility would have never happened if officials had closed the care home as he recommended.
Tim Jeffries headed up DES in 2015 and 2016 until he was forced to resign for mismanagement.
He provided a copy of a 2015 review of his first 30 days on the job, identifying “Project Hacienda” as one of his priorities.
Jeffries says he wanted to get to the bottom of rumors of poor care and management. What he found, Jeffries says, was fraud.
“We audited 2014 data, and that showed upwards to $4 million in, at one level, overbillings, at another level, fraudulent billings,” says Jeffries. “It was ridiculous, it was criminal.”
Jeffries points to possibly bloated bills for patient care and transportation.
He says Hacienda’s problems appeared to start at the top with then-CEO Bill Timmons.
“He brandished like a knife his alleged vast political connection including his good friend the governor,” says Jeffries.
Jeffries says he urged the Arizona Attorney General’s Office to launch a criminal probe in 2016. According to the AG’s office, the probe closed the following year for lack of evidence.
“It was terminated after my ouster,” says Jeffries. “The rape never should have happened. I put this squarely on the director of DES and our governor.”
Jeffries says Gov. Doug Ducey should issue a public apology, and the current DES Director, Michael Trailor, should resign.
“If Hacienda can allow such horrid things to happen and the state can be so complicit,” asks Jeffries, “what does that mean for the other 34,000 DDD clients?”
Arizona’s Family asked for comment from the Governor’s Office, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, as well as the Department of Economic Security.
Statement from Patrick Ptak for the Office of Gov. Doug Ducey:
“We have and will continue to take this issue very seriously -- it's about public safety. Our own state agencies are engaged in investigating Hacienda on multiple fronts, both for financial fraud and in relation to this recent horrific incident. There will be consequences for any violations that occur.
Both AHCCCS and DES raised concerns about potential financial fraud by Hacienda. Both agencies and the governor's office acted on those concerns. Letters from the Attorney General's Office were sent to Hacienda followed by subpoenas to obtain the financial information necessary to conduct a fraud investigation. Hacienda refused to comply with the subpoenas, leading the state to bring a lawsuit against Hacienda. The state was successful in that lawsuit, with the court ordering Hacienda to comply with the subpoenas for financial information. Hacienda has appealed and still has not provided the state with the financial records that were subpoenaed. This is unacceptable.
The governor finds these more recent reports horrific, and he's directed state agencies to work closely with law enforcement to bring justice. As a result of the governor's directive, the state has imposed a suspension on new admissions to this facility. Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ and her staff have notified the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) of these reports at Hacienda, potentially prompting federal action. Additionally, within months of taking office, the governor signed legislation stripping Hacienda of the statutory monopoly that they previously had enjoyed for many years.
We have and will continue to take a very aggressive approach when it comes to Hacienda, despite their consistent stonewalling.”
Statement from Katie Conner, Spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office:
“What happened at Hacienda Healthcare is an inexcusable tragedy. Our criminal probe in 2016 was focused on fiduciary allegations of over-allocated funds that were never substantiated by AZ DES. Our probe closed in October 2017 due to a lack of evidence. Equating the results of the financial audit to the criminal act that took place at Hacienda are neither helpful nor accurate. We cannot comment on any possible ongoing investigations or any potential actions this agency may take in the future.”
Statement from Tasya Peterson from the Department of Economic Security:
“Director Trailor was briefed about the Hacienda situation upon arriving at DES. He and other leadership staff have continued to monitor the status of potential financial fraud by Hacienda. DES has collaborated with AHCCCS during this ongoing investigation and lawsuit.”
