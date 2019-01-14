PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley held a press conference Monday after he was hired to lead an "exhaustive" internal review of Hacienda HealthCare, the facility where an incapacitated woman gave birth to a child last month.
During the press conference, Romley said that his number one priority is to address the healthcare facility's security which includes cameras, security guards and visitors coming in and out of the building.
"We want to make sure this never happens again." Romley said.
The board of directors of Hacienda HealthCare hired Romley Friday.
The directors said Sunday that Romley will have "unfettered access" to every part of Hacienda's business, including all record and operational procedures.
Romley added that he spoke to Hacienda Healthcare management but did not have any conversations with former CEO Bill Timmons, who resigned last week amid the investigation.
Romley did speak with current CEO Patrick White and said he's confident that White is committed to "do the right thing."
In addition to Romley, an outside health care professional will also help out with the investigation.
"I think that's a responsible way by which an organization should be conducing itself," said Romley.
Romley said that he will not hide anything that he finds from law enforcement as he intends to make his findings public. He added that he will have to consult the board first before making any findings public.
Phoenix police said a 29-year-old woman, who has been incapacitated since age 3 was sexually assaulted and gave birth to a boy at Hacienda's Phoenix facility on Dec. 29.
At this time, investigators are collecting DNA from Hacienda's male employees and others who may have had contact with the victim while police work to find the perpetrator.
The Hacienda board said in a statement on Sunday that they will continue to fully cooperate with the Phoenix Police Department and other law enforcement agencies surrounding the matter.
