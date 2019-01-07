PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After nearly three decades of leading Hacienda Healthcare, CEO Bill Timmons resigned Monday, amidst the investigation into how a 29-year-old Native American woman, living in a years-long vegetative state, was impregnated at the facility, with no one saying anything.
We've now learned she was raped several times.
“My heart stopped when I heard the news from my daughter. I was just horrified. I was going, ‘No! Not Hacienda,'” said a woman who worked in a management position at Hacienda for over a decade. She asked us not to reveal her identity.
She said she will never forget what Timmons said in a closed-door meeting with the leadership team.
“What did you witness in 1998?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“We had a managers meeting. And it was brought up that there had been an incident,” she said.
She said female nurses were standing around a nonverbal male patient's bed, talking inappropriately about his genitalia.
“The poor guy was just laying (sic) there. He couldn’t say anything. He couldn’t communicate, he couldn’t defend himself,” she said. “We were talking about reporting it to CPS (now known as Department of Child Safety) and Bill Timmons slammed his fist on the table and said, ‘No! No one is going to report this.'”
“What did you think when he said that?” asked Whitney.
“I was horrified. By law we are supposed to report things like that,” she said.
“Were you scared?” asked Whitney.
“I was scared. Bill Timmons has a temper. And we knew not to mess with that temper because people got fired,” she said.
“Did you watch people get fired?” asked Whitney.
“I saw people disappear and never come back,” she said.
She said not one person reported that incident solely out of fear, and believes other abuse has gone on throughout the years.
But a woman impregnated, with nobody speaking up while Timmons was CEO, she said that is inexcusable.
“Do you think in some way Bill Timmons is at fault here for what happened?” asked Whitney.
“I think he let things happen and didn’t do anything about it. Didn’t let people do their job which is, yeah, I kind of do,” she said.
Arizona's Family went to Timmon's home, but his wife told us he wasn't there, and he has not returned our calls and messages.
Meanwhile, Phoenix police have yet to say anything at all about the investigation and what comes next.
(3) comments
As a "Manager", patient well-being should have been at the top of her priority list. I don't care how loud someone yells, allowing this to go on makes her just as guilty.
Don't stop here, take a look at Suncrest Health Care 2211 E Southern Phx too. AZDHS is responsible for inspections and certifications. Enough said!
"She asked us not to reveal her identity." No wonder. She is as guilty as ANYONE, including the rapist since she did not report the abuse. The law states that ANYONE who knows of such abuse and does not report it can be prosecuted.
