PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A mugshot of 36-year-old Nathan Sutherland is not something anybody ever saw coming.
Sutherland, a licensed practical nurse at Hacienda HealthCare since 2012, is now suspected of raping and impregnating a patient in a vegetative state who gave birth to a baby boy full term last month.
“Just to discover today who it was. It’s just even more disturbing,” said Cynthia Jones, a former Hacienda employee.
Jones remembers her once friend and colleague much differently, with a picture of him that she gave Arizona’s Family Wednesday.
“He was always clean shaved. His hair was always nicely done,” she said. “It’s completely different than what I see on the picture today.”
She said often due to their job duties, she and Sutherland saw patients at the same time.
“What was your experience like with him inside patients’ rooms?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“I was in and out and he would stay in the room dealing with the patients,” she said.
“By himself?” asked Whitney.
“Yeah, by himself,” she said. “I mean, he was always just professional about everything.”
Another inside source exclusively gave Arizona's Family Sutherland's last planning worksheet form, outlining his goals at the facility.
Sutherland filled it out in July of 2018, writing his goal was "to attend more AZ state board of nursing meetings and to continue leadership classes."
He also wrote his short term goal was to “Get an RN program going” and overall he wanted to "continue to evolve."
He filled that form out when his alleged victim was about four months pregnant.
Jones said even though this is shocking, unfortunately, Jones' solo access to patients made it possible.
“So in your opinion, was he in patients’ rooms long enough to where it would be feasible for him to do something like this?” asked Whitney.
“Yeah… yes,” she said.
Hacienda HealthCare said in a statement Wednesday that they fired Sutherland immediately after hearing of his arrest, but he worked all the way up until this past Sunday, weeks after his alleged victim gave birth.
