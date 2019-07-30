PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The scandal at Hacienda Healthcare is now affecting even more families after a patient was raped and gave birth, and another was found to have maggots in a surgical opening.
The shocking incidents happened within the Intermediate Care Facility, but the Arizona Department of Health confirmed Monday the neighboring unit, Hacienda’s Skilled Nursing Facility, is set to close.
Judy Shingleton says her family received a call Friday saying her grandson, Dillan Owens, would have to be moved out of the Skilled Nursing Facility by Sept. 5.
“Everything’s been going well until Friday, and it’s like, oh, it’s just so stressful,” says Shingleton.
Owens is now 21-years-old, but Shingleton says he’s been through a lot. Doctors discovered Owens had a brain tumor when he was 9 years old, and multiple surgeries followed through the years. When Owens was 15, Shingleton says one of the procedures went horribly wrong, and her grandson suffered brain damage.
“He was in a coma for two weeks,” says Shingleton. “We almost lost him.”
The decision to place Owens at Hacienda more than a year ago was heartbreaking, but Shingleton says, an amazing nurse has made a difference in her grandson’s life.
“She just knows what makes him tick and what works,” says Shingleton. “Consistency is everything with these kids.”
Shingleton believes moving Owens will have a severe effect on him. She’s been shopping around for other facilities, but Shingleton says the reviews are frightening.
“People just said do not put your loved one here, I mean, that’s all you kept hearing over and over no matter which facility you were looking at,” says Shingleton.
She believes Hacienda has left families in the dark, and she’s worried about her grandson’s future.
