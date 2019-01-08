PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are not answering questions about how investigators are collecting DNA evidence from Hacienda HealthCare male staffers.
So Arizona's Family reached out to a DNA expert to break down how the detectives could be collecting samples from potential suspects.
Debbie Epstein has more than 20 years of experience analyzing DNA. She has worked in Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Phoenix Police Department crime labs and has examined hundreds of suspected killers and rapists.
Epstein said it's likely detectives are using Buccal Swab Collection Kits to get DNA samples from Hacienda employees because it's less invasive than drawing blood. The tool is essentially a long sterile cotton swab that is rubbed on the inside of someone's cheek.
"Takes 30 seconds or less," said Epstein.
However, getting the results back from the lab would depend if there are backlogs and how many samples need to be examined.
"Ideally, it can be done in a day," she said.
Epstein explained getting mom's DNA, and the baby's DNA will help find dad's DNA profile.
"You know what mom donated to the baby and what essentially is leftover helps identify the father," she explained.
Epstein added police will likely run the father's DNA profile through the FBI's DNA database to see if the suspect has been in trouble with the law before.
It'll be "process of elimination" to find a match.
"In this case, the investigators might get lucky. They may identify the perpetrator within the first couple weeks, but if they don't, they could be collecting dozens of samples from individuals who had access to this person," said Epstein.
