PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The board of directors of Hacienda HealthCare has hired a former Maricopa County attorney to lead its own investigation into how a woman in a vegetative state gave birth.
The board said in a statement Rick Romley will be leading the "exhaustive" internal review.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Woman in vegetative state gives birth at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix]
The directors said he will have "unfettered access" to every part of Hacienda's business, including all record and operational procedures.
Phoenix police said a 29-year-old who has been incapacitated since age 3 was sexually assaulted and gave birth to a boy at the Phoenix facility on Dec. 29.
[READ MORE: New clues on how Hacienda staff could have missed woman's pregnancy, why baby coded at birth]
Investigators are collecting DNA from Hacienda's male employees and others who may have had contact with her in their effort to identify a suspect.
[SECTION: Hacienda HealthCare pregnancy investigation]
The Hacienda board said will continue to fully cooperate with the Phoenix Police Department and other law enforcement agencies surrounding the matter.
Full statement:
The Board, leadership and employees of Hacienda HealthCare remain fully committed to determining exactly what happened to a patient entrusted to our care. To ensure a comprehensive, objective and transparent review of the facts of this deeply disturbing matter, the Board has hired respected former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley to lead an exhaustive internal review.
Mr. Romley will have unfettered access to every facet of Hacienda’s business - including all the records related to this matter and all the operational procedures related to the ICF-ID unit. We will do everything we can to aid this review and, once it is complete, to make sure this unprecedented situation never, ever happens again.
Additionally, we will continue to cooperate fully with the Phoenix Police and the agencies investigating this matter. As an organization, our top priority is to quickly identify the perpetrator and to make sure that person is brought to justice.
