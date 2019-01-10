PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A long-term care facility dragged its feet alerting the family members of patients that a defenseless woman was raped and later gave birth there, said one woman, whose daughter lives at Hacienda Healthcare.
Karina Cesena said she first learned of the disturbing crime through news reports one week ago.
It would take another five days before officials at Hacienda Healthcare officially notified her and others with family members under their care, she said.
"No text messages, no email, no nothing," she said Thursday.
For the past seven days, Cesena says he has stayed by her daughter's side in the south Phoenix care facility out of concern for her safety.
Cesena has emerged as someone who is not shy about voicing her concerns about Hacienda Healthcare since Arizona's Family first reported that a woman living in a vegetative state for 27 years there was sexually assaulted and gave birth on Dec. 29.
But she is pleased that security has appeared to improve as there was a visible police presence on Thursday.
Cesena also says the care facility is now requiring visitors to wear badges that inform security which room they are visiting.
However, she wants more security cameras installed to protect patients from the potential of future abuses.
