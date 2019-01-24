PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The panel that oversees nurses may soon suspend the license of the practical nurse arrested after police said he sexually assaulted a patient at a long-term healthcare facility in Phoenix.
The Arizona State Board of Nursing is expected to hold a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss Nathan Sutherland's nursing license.
[RELATED: LPN? RN? What's the difference?]
He has worked at Hacienda HealthCare since 2012 as a licensed practical nurse, and his last shift was on Jan. 20.
[RELATED: Former Hacienda employee details working with Sutherland, document shows his written goals]
He was arrested three days later after police said he was responsible for sexually assaulting and impregnating a woman who is in a vegetative state. She later gave birth in late December.
[RELATED: Who is the nurse arrested for sexual assault at Hacienda Healthcare?]
Police said his DNA was collected, tested and positively matched the baby.
As for the victim's doctors, Dr. Thanh Nguyen, her primary care doctor, had his contract suspended on Jan. 15. However, the medical board has taken no action on him.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Hacienda HealthCare investigation]
In this case, the board hasn't taken action against Dr. Phillip Gear, the doctor who performed the victim's annual exams. He was reprimanded by the medical board in 1996, citing gross negligence by him that resulted in an 8-year-old baby dying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.