PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Slapping a patient and leaving another in soiled clothes are just some of the complaints against the company now managing Hacienda Healthcare.
Hacienda brought in the new management after a helpless patient was raped and gave birth.
Arizona's Family dug through records with The Department of Health and Human Services on the new management, an Indiana-based company.
"The incidents described in the reports are pretty commonplace," said Attorney Asim Dietrich, who practices disability law. "Unfortunately, a number of care facilities and providers have similar incidents."
The reports describe one incident where someone reported a patient bit a staff member, so the staff member slapped the patient.
"The slap was an incident where the individual was known to be physically aggressive, and in this case was attempting to bite the staff member, so the staff member slapped him," said Deitrich. "From what I read from the report, it was in their service plan how they deal with the physical aggression, so the staff didn’t respond appropriately."
Other incidents include not locking up meds, cursing at a patient and leaving a patient in soiled clothes.
While these incidents should not have happened, Dietrich believes Benchmark handled them correctly.
"Another staff member who witnessed it reported it to their supervisor, and the fact it was documented is important," said Dietrich.
Benchmark said it takes all complaints seriously and will look into these specific incidents to answer questions Friday.
