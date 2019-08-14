PHOENIX ( 3 TV / CBS 5 ) - As the Hacienda Healthcare Skilled Nursing Facility prepares to shut down, patients there are racing against time to find somewhere else to live.
To protect her actual identity, she requested we call her Amy.
While they fight to keep their license for another unit where one patient was raped and gave birth, and another was found with maggots, the SNF is half of Hacienda's facility.
The clock is ticking for Amy to find a new home.
[CONTINUING COVERAGE: All of the stories related to the Hacienda HealthCare investigation]
She talked to Arizona's Family reporter Briana Whitney from inside her room at Hacienda, the place she's called home for years that she's being forced to leave.
"It's been depressing," said Amy when asked what's it like in Hacienda as everybody is figuring out where to go next. "You see a lot of people in tears."
She's wheelchair-bound with a dire condition. With her specific needs, she says the facilities she's met with can't make room for her since they've taken a flood of Hacienda patients.
[APP USERS: Click here to see the interactive timeline]
“The one that I found close, similar to Hacienda, won’t accept me. So it’s really frustrating and really hard,” Amy said.
She said she felt blindsided by Hacienda announcing the closure of the SNF, especially when the major patient abuse scandals happened at the Intermediate Care Facility, the other unit at Hacienda.
According to Amy, there were 40 patients in the SNF two months ago. Amy says there are less than 15 patients left now.
Considering the family of the patients and staff, Amy says the changes are abrupt and hurtful.
“We didn’t even get a chance to say goodbye. We didn’t have a family gathering. We didn't. It was just like, ‘Boom! You’re gone,'" Amy said.
She said if she can't find a facility to take her in, Hacienda will send her to a hospital where she'll lose any control of choosing where she can live next.
Amy said she's just trying to stay alive right now.
“I don’t know what my life is going to be. My health, my health deteriorated when I left Hacienda the first time," she said. "And I can only guess what it’s going to be like now."
When asked if she thought any of this would happen a year ago, Amy said, "No. God no."
Amy said she has to be out by Friday, August 23.
Arizona's Family reached out to Hacienda to confirm the date. They did not return our calls or text messages.
While these SNF patients scramble to find a new home, the fate of Hacienda's ICF unit is still up in the air.
They are fighting to keep their license to operate and keep federal funding and will have negotiation hearings with the state and the federal government in the next several weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.