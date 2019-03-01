PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix nursing facility at the center of a rape investigation has just named a new acting chief executive officer.
On Hacienda HealthCare’s website, Perry Petrilli is listed as a leader in the ICF unit – where a patient was raped and impregnated. Arizona’s Family learned Friday night that he will be taking over as CEO.
Other members of the Hacienda HealthCare team were less than thrilled about Petrilli’s new appointment.
In a resignation letter, Kerri Masengale, the Hacienda director of specialized therapy and group homes, said the following:
“Though I had hoped to remain with Hacienda HealthCare during this unfortunate time of restructure, due to previous personal experience (and subsequent lack of trust) with the newly appointed acting CEO, Perry Petrilli; my final day of employment shall be Friday, March 15, 2019.”
Arizona’s Family is working to obtain details about Masengale’s “personal experience” with Petrilli.
Masengale is the 13th key player at Hacienda HealthCare to announce their resignation this week.
