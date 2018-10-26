Moldy fruits in the fridge. Food kept past discard date. When you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who keeps a clean kitchen and who doesn’t. Here's this week’s all new Dirty Dining report.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Brick and Barley

201 E. Baseline Road

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

Eggs & gravy kept past discard date

Lettuce not kept at proper temperature

Loving Hut Vegan Cuisine

3239 E. Indian School Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee touched trash can – then ready to eat food

Moldy fruits in fridge

Restaurante Salvadoreno Gladys

1423 S. Country Club Drive

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee coughed into hands then handled pans

Dried food debris on utensils

Arizona BBQ Company

1534 E. Ray Road

Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

Worker not washing hands properly

Food not kept hot enough

Kood Bar and Café

4435 S. Rural Road

Tempe

5 violations

Among the violations:

Employee handled raw beef - then didn't wash hands

Toxic substances stored with clean utensils

Employee's food kept next to a rice cooker

Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores

Pete’s Fish & Chips

3920 S. Central Ave

Phoenix

85040

Filiberto’s

1480 E. Main Street

Mesa

85203

Los Compadres

2350 W. Northern Ave

Phoenix

85021

Gilbert High School

1101 E. Elliot Road

Gilbert

85234

Honey Baked Ham

5066 W. Olive Ave

Glendale

85302

Peter Piper Pizza

6040 S. Central Ave

Phoenix

85042

Jason Barry is best known for his Dirty Dining Report which airs Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5.  He is also the storyteller behind CBS 5's Pay It Forward which airs every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Jason Barry is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports highlighting local restaurants with major health code violations.

