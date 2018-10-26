PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]
Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.
Brick and Barley
201 E. Baseline Road
Tempe
4 violations
Among the violations:
Eggs & gravy kept past discard date
Lettuce not kept at proper temperature
Loving Hut Vegan Cuisine
3239 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Employee touched trash can – then ready to eat food
Moldy fruits in fridge
Restaurante Salvadoreno Gladys
1423 S. Country Club Drive
Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
Employee coughed into hands then handled pans
Dried food debris on utensils
Arizona BBQ Company
1534 E. Ray Road
Gilbert
4 violations
Among the violations:
Worker not washing hands properly
Food not kept hot enough
Kood Bar and Café
4435 S. Rural Road
Tempe
5 violations
Among the violations:
Employee handled raw beef - then didn't wash hands
Toxic substances stored with clean utensils
Employee's food kept next to a rice cooker
Dean's List - Perfect health inspection scores
Pete’s Fish & Chips
3920 S. Central Ave
Phoenix
85040
Filiberto’s
1480 E. Main Street
Mesa
85203
Los Compadres
2350 W. Northern Ave
Phoenix
85021
Gilbert High School
1101 E. Elliot Road
Gilbert
85234
Honey Baked Ham
5066 W. Olive Ave
Glendale
85302
Peter Piper Pizza
6040 S. Central Ave
Phoenix
85042
