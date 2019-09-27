CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of risk factors and presents them in the Dirty Dining report.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Sept. 27, 2019.

Pedrito’s Mexican Food

311 W. Main Street

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Steak and pinto beans out of temperature

Slime mold on soda dispenser

Pullano’s Pizza Inc

13848 N. 51st Avenue

Glendale

4 violations

Among the violations:

French dressing kept past discard date

Staff handling sandwiches with bare hands

Filiberto’s Mexican Food

209 N. 24th Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Packages of raw sausage stored above tortillas

Employee rolling burritos with bare hands

Brooklyn V’s Pizza

894 E. Warner Road

Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw meat stored near mop sink

Employee on cell phone then working with food

Americana

350 S. Mill Avenue

Tempe

6 violations

Among the violations:

Cook handling raw hamburger then not washing up

Slicer encrusted with dried food

Nacho cheese sauce not kept hot enough

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Nello’s

2950 S. Alma School Road

Mesa, 85210

Pete’s Fish and Chips

1111 E. Buckeye Road

Phoenix, 85034

Taco Bell

2160 E. Baseline Road

Mesa, 85204

Duck and Decanter

1651 E. Camelback Road

Phoenix, 85016

Sweet Tomatoes

1410 E. Southern Ave

Tempe, 85282

Sok Kim

7575 W. Cactus Road

Peoria, 85381

