PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
[WATCH: Slime and mold on a soda dispenser, dressing kept past discard date, here's this weeks dirty dining]
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Sept. 27, 2019.
Pedrito’s Mexican Food
311 W. Main Street
Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
Steak and pinto beans out of temperature
Slime mold on soda dispenser
Pullano’s Pizza Inc
13848 N. 51st Avenue
Glendale
4 violations
Among the violations:
French dressing kept past discard date
Staff handling sandwiches with bare hands
Filiberto’s Mexican Food
209 N. 24th Street
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Packages of raw sausage stored above tortillas
Employee rolling burritos with bare hands
Brooklyn V’s Pizza
894 E. Warner Road
Gilbert
4 violations
Among the violations:
Raw meat stored near mop sink
Employee on cell phone then working with food
Americana
350 S. Mill Avenue
Tempe
6 violations
Among the violations:
Cook handling raw hamburger then not washing up
Slicer encrusted with dried food
Nacho cheese sauce not kept hot enough
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Nello’s
2950 S. Alma School Road
Mesa, 85210
Pete’s Fish and Chips
1111 E. Buckeye Road
Phoenix, 85034
Taco Bell
2160 E. Baseline Road
Mesa, 85204
Duck and Decanter
1651 E. Camelback Road
Phoenix, 85016
Sweet Tomatoes
1410 E. Southern Ave
Tempe, 85282
Sok Kim
7575 W. Cactus Road
Peoria, 85381
