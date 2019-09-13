We provide the locations with the highest numbers of risk factors for the weekly report.

PHOENIX (CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

[WATCH: Four locations make this weeks Dirty Dining report]

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Sept. 13, 2019.

Rosati’s

2320 E. Baseline Road, Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Toxic substances above ketchup

Moldy cheese slices in the fridge

Carniceria La Liedad

1627 N. 59th Avenue, Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Ribs not kept cold enough

An employee grabbing onions with his bare hands

Sodexo Campus Services

1 Global Place, Glendale

5 violations

Among the violations:

Enchiladas and green beans kept past their discard dates

No utensils for ready to eat fruits.

Teriyaki Madness

3131 S. Market Street, Gilbert

5 violations

Among the violations

Eggs stored above broccoli

Cooked chicken not hot enough

Tongs used for raw chicken and cooked chicken touching each other

------------------------------------------

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

[APP USERS: Click here for a map of recent Dean's List Dirty Dining restaurants]

The Grapevine

4013 N. Brown Avenue, Scottsdale 85251

Indian Village

6746 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek 85331

Los Olivas Mexican Patio

7328 E. 2nd Street, Scottsdale 85251

Chen Wok

6505 N. 7th Street, Phoenix 85014

Organ Stop Pizza

1149 E. Southern Avenue, Mesa 85204

Dirty Dining tools

Helpful links: Find a report or file a complaint

"A" for food safety: How restaurants are graded

Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

Jason Barry is best known for his Dirty Dining Report which airs Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5.  He is also the storyteller behind CBS 5's Pay It Forward which airs every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Jason Barry is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports highlighting local restaurants with major health code violations.

Recommended for you