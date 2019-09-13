PHOENIX (CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
[WATCH: Four locations make this weeks Dirty Dining report]
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Sept. 13, 2019.
Rosati’s
2320 E. Baseline Road, Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Toxic substances above ketchup
Moldy cheese slices in the fridge
Carniceria La Liedad
1627 N. 59th Avenue, Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Ribs not kept cold enough
An employee grabbing onions with his bare hands
Sodexo Campus Services
1 Global Place, Glendale
5 violations
Among the violations:
Enchiladas and green beans kept past their discard dates
No utensils for ready to eat fruits.
Teriyaki Madness
3131 S. Market Street, Gilbert
5 violations
Among the violations
Eggs stored above broccoli
Cooked chicken not hot enough
Tongs used for raw chicken and cooked chicken touching each other
------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
[APP USERS: Click here for a map of recent Dean's List Dirty Dining restaurants]
The Grapevine
4013 N. Brown Avenue, Scottsdale 85251
Indian Village
6746 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek 85331
Los Olivas Mexican Patio
7328 E. 2nd Street, Scottsdale 85251
Chen Wok
6505 N. 7th Street, Phoenix 85014
Organ Stop Pizza
1149 E. Southern Avenue, Mesa 85204
Dirty Dining tools
Helpful links: Find a report or file a complaint
"A" for food safety: How restaurants are graded