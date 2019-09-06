A couple of restaurants in the East Valley topped the Dirty Dining list due to multiple violations, including mold on tomatoes and skincare cream kept next to the food.

PHOENIX (CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Sept. 6, 2019.

Filiberto’s Mexican Food

1601 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

• Medicine stored above food prep area

• No hot water in entire restaurant

Ahi Revolving Sushi

940 S. Gilbert Rd., Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

• Blue organic debris on pumpkin squash

• Dried debris on utensils

Mayflower Chinese Restaurant

941 W. Elliot Rd., Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

• Raw egg stored above cooked pork

• Skin therapy cream kept next to food

Tinta Mexican

5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

• Employee touched trash can then went to handle food

• Sour cream and salsa not kept cold enough

La Parilla Suiza

1622 S. Stapley Dr., Mesa

6 violations

Among the violations:

• Organic food debris on cutting boards

• Raw bacon above cheese

• Mold growth on tomatoes

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

LuLu’s Taco Shop

610 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert, 85234

Manuel's

12801 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, 85032

California Pizza Kitchen

10100 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale,  85253

Wagon Wheel Coffee Shop

36457 N. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, 85331

Chen Wok

6505 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, 85014

Subway

1940 W. Baseline Road, Mesa, 85202

