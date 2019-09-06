PHOENIX (CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Sept. 6, 2019.
Filiberto’s Mexican Food
1601 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
• Medicine stored above food prep area
• No hot water in entire restaurant
Ahi Revolving Sushi
940 S. Gilbert Rd., Gilbert
4 violations
Among the violations:
• Blue organic debris on pumpkin squash
• Dried debris on utensils
Mayflower Chinese Restaurant
941 W. Elliot Rd., Chandler
4 violations
Among the violations:
• Raw egg stored above cooked pork
• Skin therapy cream kept next to food
Tinta Mexican
5000 S. Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe
4 violations
Among the violations:
• Employee touched trash can then went to handle food
• Sour cream and salsa not kept cold enough
La Parilla Suiza
1622 S. Stapley Dr., Mesa
6 violations
Among the violations:
• Organic food debris on cutting boards
• Raw bacon above cheese
• Mold growth on tomatoes
------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
LuLu’s Taco Shop
610 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert, 85234
Manuel's
12801 N. Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, 85032
California Pizza Kitchen
10100 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, 85253
Wagon Wheel Coffee Shop
36457 N. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, 85331
Chen Wok
6505 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, 85014
Subway
1940 W. Baseline Road, Mesa, 85202
