Several restaurants made the top of the list for this week's Dirty Dining report, including those employees not washing their hands and vegetables with mold on them.

PHOENIX (CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Sept. 20, 2019.

The Root and Soul

14144 N. 100th St., Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

• Raw shrimp stored over ready to eat foods

• Standing water on kitchen floor

Embassy Suites Hilton Phoenix-Scottsdale

4415 E. Paradise Village Pkwy, Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

• No paper towels at hand wash sink

• Tomatoes with fuzzy white growth

Nothing Bundt Cakes

4290 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

• Employee handling cake with bare hands

• Worker not washing hands properly

Tokyo Joe’s

1935 S. Val Vista Dr., Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

• Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes

• Chicken not cooked long enough

Susie’s Mexican Café

2405 E. University Dr., Tempe

5 violations

Among the violations:

• Chorizo not cooling properly

• Raw bacon stored over lettuce

• Toxic chemicals not labeled

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Mesquite Grill

75 W. Baseline Road, Gilbert, 85234

Woody’s Food Store

4127 M. 4111th Ave., Tonopah, 85354

Nino’s Mexican Restaurant

10659 NW Grand Ave., Sun City, 85351

Amando’s

6020 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe, 85283

Circle K

1016 S. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, 85338

China 7

9163 W. Union Hills Drive, Peoira, 85382

