PHOENIX (CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Sept. 20, 2019.
The Root and Soul
14144 N. 100th St., Scottsdale
4 violations
Among the violations:
• Raw shrimp stored over ready to eat foods
• Standing water on kitchen floor
Embassy Suites Hilton Phoenix-Scottsdale
4415 E. Paradise Village Pkwy, Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
• No paper towels at hand wash sink
• Tomatoes with fuzzy white growth
Nothing Bundt Cakes
4290 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
• Employee handling cake with bare hands
• Worker not washing hands properly
Tokyo Joe’s
1935 S. Val Vista Dr., Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
• Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes
• Chicken not cooked long enough
Susie’s Mexican Café
2405 E. University Dr., Tempe
5 violations
Among the violations:
• Chorizo not cooling properly
• Raw bacon stored over lettuce
• Toxic chemicals not labeled
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Mesquite Grill
75 W. Baseline Road, Gilbert, 85234
Woody’s Food Store
4127 M. 4111th Ave., Tonopah, 85354
Nino’s Mexican Restaurant
10659 NW Grand Ave., Sun City, 85351
Amando’s
6020 S. McClintock Drive, Tempe, 85283
Circle K
1016 S. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, 85338
China 7
9163 W. Union Hills Drive, Peoira, 85382
