Milk kept past its discard date. Cough medicine stored with food. Going out to eat can make you sick to your stomach if your favorite restaurant doesn't keep a clean kitchen. Here's this week's all-new Dirty Dining report."

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 25, 2019.

Freezer’s House Chill Grill

83 E. Broadway Road

Tempe

4 violations

Zella’s Pizza and Cheesesteaks

1464 E. Williams Field Road

Gilbert

4 violations

Chelsea’s Kitchen

Sky Harbor Airport

Terminal 4

4 violations

Kneaders Bakery and Café

2910 S. San Tan Village Parkway

Gilbert

5 violations

Pakwan Indian Bistro

6045 W. Chandler Blvd.

Chandler

6 violations

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Stockyards Restaurant

5009 E. Washington Street, Phoenix

85034

Water & Ice

3544 E. Southern Ave., Mesa

85204

Much A Lunch

1403 W. 10th Place, Tempe

85281

Over Easy

10637 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix

85028

Fresh Grounds

14185 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria

85381

MOD Pizza

1380 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear

85338

