PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 25, 2019.
Freezer’s House Chill Grill
83 E. Broadway Road
Tempe
4 violations
Zella’s Pizza and Cheesesteaks
1464 E. Williams Field Road
Gilbert
4 violations
Chelsea’s Kitchen
Sky Harbor Airport
Terminal 4
4 violations
Kneaders Bakery and Café
2910 S. San Tan Village Parkway
Gilbert
5 violations
Pakwan Indian Bistro
6045 W. Chandler Blvd.
Chandler
6 violations
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Stockyards Restaurant
5009 E. Washington Street, Phoenix
85034
Water & Ice
3544 E. Southern Ave., Mesa
85204
Much A Lunch
1403 W. 10th Place, Tempe
85281
Over Easy
10637 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix
85028
Fresh Grounds
14185 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria
85381
MOD Pizza
1380 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear
85338
