PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 18, 2019.
Safeway
28455 N. Vistancia Blvd.
Peoria
4 violations
Among the violations:
Numerous flies in deli department.
Ham kept past discard date.
Taqueria Obson
8400 S. Avenida Del Yaqui
Tempe
4 violations
Among the violations:
Employee not washing hands.
Windex hanging on rack above spices.
La Marquesa Birrieria and Tequila
1915 E. McDowell Rd
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Cooked pork and goat not date marked.
Raw eggs stored above onions.
Blanco
3800 E. Sky Harbor Airport
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Cheese, black beans and chicken out of temperature.
Lots of food debris in hand sink.
The Habit Burger Grill
2975 S. Market Street
Gilbert
4 violations
Among the violations:
Beef not cooked to proper temperature.
Lettuce not kept cold enough.
Worker not washing hands properly.
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Tony’s Café
301 W. main Street, Avondale 85323
O’Connor’s Pub
2601 W. Dunlap Ave. Phoenix 85021
Red Robin
1375 W. Elliot Road, Tempe 85284
Café Zamora
606 E. Western Ave. Avondale 85323
Carrie’s Café
13576 Camino Del Sol, Sun City West 85375
Fired Pie
2224 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert 85295
