PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 18, 2019.

Safeway

28455 N. Vistancia Blvd.

Peoria

4 violations

Among the violations:

Numerous flies in deli department.

Ham kept past discard date.

Taqueria Obson

8400 S. Avenida Del Yaqui

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee not washing hands.

Windex hanging on rack above spices.

La Marquesa Birrieria and Tequila

1915 E. McDowell Rd

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Cooked pork and goat not date marked.

Raw eggs stored above onions.

Blanco

3800 E. Sky Harbor Airport

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Cheese, black beans and chicken out of temperature.

Lots of food debris in hand sink.

The Habit Burger Grill

2975 S. Market Street

Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

Beef not cooked to proper temperature.

Lettuce not kept cold enough.

Worker not washing hands properly.

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Tony’s Café

301 W. main Street, Avondale 85323

O’Connor’s Pub

2601 W. Dunlap Ave. Phoenix 85021

Red Robin

1375 W. Elliot Road, Tempe 85284

Café Zamora

606 E. Western Ave. Avondale 85323

Carrie’s Café

13576 Camino Del Sol, Sun City West 85375

Fired Pie

2224 E. Williams Field Road, Gilbert 85295

