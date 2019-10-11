PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 11, 2019.
Dragon Express
1125 W. Baseline Road, Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
Rodent traps on floor of kitchen
Heavy food debris on can opener
Paradise Biryani Pointe
4050 W. Ray Road, Chandler
4 violations
Among the violations:
Staff touching nose and face, then scooping food
Food not date marked
Port of Subs
1435 E. Warner Road, Gilbert
4 violations
Among the violations:
Employee handling money then food without washing up
No paper towels at hand wash sink
Black Bear Diner
2805 S. Alma School Road, Chandler
4 violations
Among the violations:
Raw steaks not thawing properly
Partially cooked brisket stored above vegetables
El Alamo Carniceria
773 E. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
7 violations
Among the violations:
Black fuzzy organic matter under lid of sour cream
Cooked beef not kept hot enough
Food handler touching tomatoes with bare hands
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Bobby Q Restaurant
8501 N. 27th Avenue, Phoenix 85051
Jack in the Box
3102 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe 85282
The Capitol Grill
2502 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix 85016
Dutch Bros Coffee
13855 W. Bell Road, Surprise 85374
Eat by Stacey Weber
4740 E. Shea Blvd., Phoenix 85028
Grabba Green
4727 E. Bell Road, Phoenix 85032
