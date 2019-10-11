CBS 5 News then highlights the restaurants with the most health code violations.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

[WATCH VIDEO: Dirty Dining: Oct. 11, popular carniceria makes the top of the list]

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 11, 2019.

Dragon Express

1125 W. Baseline Road, Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Rodent traps on floor of kitchen

Heavy food debris on can opener

Paradise Biryani Pointe

4050 W. Ray Road, Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

Staff touching nose and face, then scooping food

Food not date marked

Port of Subs

1435 E. Warner Road, Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee handling money then food without washing up

No paper towels at hand wash sink

Black Bear Diner

2805 S. Alma School Road, Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw steaks not thawing properly

Partially cooked brisket stored above vegetables

El Alamo Carniceria

773 E. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

7 violations

Among the violations:

Black fuzzy organic matter under lid of sour cream

Cooked beef not kept hot enough

Food handler touching tomatoes with bare hands

------------------------------------------

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

[APP USERS: Click here for a map of recent Dean's List Dirty Dining restaurants]

Bobby Q Restaurant

8501 N. 27th Avenue, Phoenix 85051

Jack in the Box

3102 S. Mill Avenue, Tempe 85282

The Capitol Grill

2502 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix 85016

Dutch Bros Coffee

13855 W. Bell Road, Surprise 85374

Eat by Stacey Weber

4740 E. Shea Blvd., Phoenix 85028

Grabba Green

4727 E. Bell Road, Phoenix 85032

Dirty Dining tools

Helpful links: Find a report or file a complaint

"A" for food safety: How restaurants are graded

Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

Locations

Recommended for you