PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 4, 2019.
Pei Wei
32607 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
4 violations
Among the violations:
Raw chicken not kept cold enough
Employee not washing hands properly
Tea Snow & Coffee
66 S. Dobson Road, Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
No paper towels at hand wash sink
Toxic substances not labeled
Discover Financial Services
2402 W. Beardsley Road, Phoenix
5 violations
Among the violations:
Cooked chicken not date marked
Employee not washing hands properly
The Plough Chinese Cuisine
1440 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa
6 violations
Among the violations:
Damp rags sitting on prep table
Butane lighter above clean plates
Pollo Picante
635 N. Country Club Drive, Mesa
6 violations
Among the violations:
Cough syrup and Pepto Bismol above prep table
Employee handling money then putting a tortilla on the grill
Raw chicken stored in front of hand wash sink
------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Mesa Golfland
155 W. Hampton Ave., Mesa 85210
Long John Silvers
1906 W. Bell Road, Phoenix 85023
US Egg
131 E. Baseline Road, Tempe 85283
Fry’s Food Store
10659 NW Grand Ave., Sun City 85351
Munch A Mania
2090 E. University Drive, Tempe 85281
Sunrise Donuts
13011 W. Greenway Road, El Mirage 85335
