Oct. 4 Dirty Dining: Pei Wei and Tea Snow
Source: CBS 5

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Oct. 4, 2019.

Pei Wei

32607 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw chicken not kept cold enough

Employee not washing hands properly

Tea Snow & Coffee

66 S. Dobson Road, Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

No paper towels at hand wash sink

Toxic substances not labeled

Discover Financial Services

2402 W. Beardsley Road, Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations:

Cooked chicken not date marked

Employee not washing hands properly

The Plough Chinese Cuisine

1440 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa

6 violations

Among the violations:

Damp rags sitting on prep table

Butane lighter above clean plates

Pollo Picante

635 N. Country Club Drive, Mesa

6 violations

Among the violations:

Cough syrup and Pepto Bismol above prep table

Employee handling money then putting a tortilla on the grill

Raw chicken stored in front of hand wash sink

------------------------------------------

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

[APP USERS: Click here for a map of recent Dean's List Dirty Dining restaurants]

Mesa Golfland

155 W. Hampton Ave., Mesa 85210

Long John Silvers

1906 W. Bell Road, Phoenix 85023

US Egg

131 E. Baseline Road, Tempe 85283

Fry’s Food Store

10659 NW Grand Ave., Sun City 85351

Munch A Mania

2090 E. University Drive, Tempe 85281

Sunrise Donuts

13011 W. Greenway Road, El Mirage 85335

Dirty Dining tools

Helpful links: Find a report or file a complaint

"A" for food safety: How restaurants are graded

Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it

Jason Barry is best known for his Dirty Dining Report which airs Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5.  He is also the storyteller behind CBS 5's Pay It Forward which airs every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
 
 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you