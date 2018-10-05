PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]
Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.
Taiwan Food Express
66 S. Dobson Road
Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
Cooked chicken and duck with no date marks
Employee handled raw chicken then onions
All Pierogi Kitchen
1245 W. Baseline Road
Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
Salad not kept at proper temperature
Employee not washing hands properly
Los Mexican Friends, Tacos and Tortas
701 E. Mohave Street
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Beef stored above raw pork
Chile rellenos Kept past discard date
Angry Crab Shack BBQ
2808 E. Indian School Road
Phoenix
5 violations
Among the violations
30-40 flies throughout kitchen
Brisket and ribs kept past discard date
The Plough Chinese Cuisine
1440 S. Country Club Drive
Mesa
5 violations
Among the violations:
Employee coughed into hands, then handled food
Moldy noodles
First aid kit over plates
------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores
Cactus Café
2115 E. Buckeye Rd
Phoenix
85034
Pizzafarro’s
36889 N. Tom Darlington Drive
Carefree
85377
Tony’s Café
301 W. main Street
Avondale
85323
Circle K
1154 W. 8th Street
Mesa
85201
Domino’s Pizza
13240 N. 7th Street
Phoenix
85022
Olive Garden
1010 W. Elliot Road
Tempe
85284
