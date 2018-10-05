According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Dirty Dining]

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Taiwan Food Express

66 S. Dobson Road

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Cooked chicken and duck with no date marks

Employee handled raw chicken then onions

All Pierogi Kitchen

1245 W. Baseline Road

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Salad not kept at proper temperature

Employee not washing hands properly

Los Mexican Friends, Tacos and Tortas

701 E. Mohave Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Beef stored above raw pork

Chile rellenos Kept past discard date

Angry Crab Shack BBQ

2808 E. Indian School Road

Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations

30-40 flies throughout kitchen

Brisket and ribs kept past discard date

The Plough Chinese Cuisine

1440 S. Country Club Drive

Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:

Employee coughed into hands, then handled food

Moldy noodles

First aid kit over plates

------------------------------

Dean’s List - Perfect health inspection scores

Cactus Café

2115 E. Buckeye Rd

Phoenix

85034

Pizzafarro’s

36889 N. Tom Darlington Drive

Carefree

85377

Tony’s Café

301 W. main Street

Avondale

85323

Circle K

1154 W. 8th Street

Mesa

85201

Domino’s Pizza

13240 N. 7th Street

Phoenix

85022

Olive Garden

1010 W. Elliot Road

Tempe

85284

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Jason Barry is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports highlighting local restaurants with major health code violations.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.