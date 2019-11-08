PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Nov. 8, 2019.
Snakes & Lattes
20 W. 6th Street, Tempe
4 violations
Among the violations:
Fruit preserves not date marked
A walk-in refrigerator not cold enough
El Autentico
5609 E. McKellips Road, Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
Raw shrimp kept behind lettuce
Beef and chicken not date marked
Made in China/Asian Fusion Cafe
725 S. Rural Road, Tempe
4 violations
Among the violations:
An employee preparing cilantro with his bare hands
Raw chicken wings stored above vegetables
Bean sprouts and cabbage out of temperature
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Protein House
7077 E. Mayo Blvd. Scottsdale 85054
Olive Garden
1010 W. Elliot Road, Tempe 85284
Dairy Queen
6548 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek 85331
The Playa Bar
1615 N. Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale 85257
Flancer’s Café
610 N. Gilbert Road Gilbert 85223
Cracker Barrel
606 S. Watson Road, Buckeye 85326
