A popular cafe known for its drinks and games and a Chinese restaurant, both in Tempe, were busted with four health code violations.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Nov. 8, 2019.

Snakes & Lattes

20 W. 6th Street, Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

Fruit preserves not date marked

A walk-in refrigerator not cold enough

El Autentico

5609 E. McKellips Road, Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw shrimp kept behind lettuce

Beef and chicken not date marked

Made in China/Asian Fusion Cafe

725 S. Rural Road, Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

An employee preparing cilantro with his bare hands

Raw chicken wings stored above vegetables

Bean sprouts and cabbage out of temperature

------------------------------------------

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Protein House

7077 E. Mayo Blvd. Scottsdale 85054

Olive Garden

1010 W. Elliot Road, Tempe 85284

Dairy Queen

6548 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek 85331

The Playa Bar

1615 N. Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale 85257

Flancer’s Café

610 N. Gilbert Road Gilbert 85223

Cracker Barrel

606 S. Watson Road, Buckeye 85326

