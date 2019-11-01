PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Nov. 1, 2019.
Zipps Sports Grill
3647 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix 85018
4 violations that include:
Cooked mushrooms with no date mark
Dust and debris inside soda nozzles
Old Town Taste
1845 E. Broadway Road, Tempe 85281
4 violations that include:
Raw pork thawing above vegetables
Medicine stored above prep area
Fry's Food Store
14845 E. Shea Blvd, Fountain Hills 85268
4 violations that include:
An Employee touched a dirty apron then didn’t wash up
Fried chicken kept past discard time
West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse
111 W Boston Street, Chandler 85225
4 violations that include:
No soap at hand wash sink
Raw bacon stored over pickles
More than 15 flies buzzing around kitchen
------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Tom’s BBQ
1140 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa 85210
Ginos of South Phoenix
6420 S. Central Ave. Phoenix 85040
Rubio’s Fresh Mexican Grill
5055 W. Ray Road, Chandler 85226
Senor Taco
1929 N Power Road, Mesa 85205
Snow Fox
13982 W. Waddell Road, Surprise 85379
Poki Point
3306 S. Higley Road, Gilbert 85297
