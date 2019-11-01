There was a tie for the top stop with four violations in this week's Dirty Dining report, including a Phoenix sports bar that had dust inside its soda nozzles.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Nov. 1, 2019.

Zipps Sports Grill

3647 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix 85018

4 violations that include:

Cooked mushrooms with no date mark

Dust and debris inside soda nozzles

Old Town Taste

1845 E. Broadway Road, Tempe  85281

4 violations that include:

Raw pork thawing above vegetables

Medicine stored above prep area

Fry's Food Store

14845 E. Shea Blvd, Fountain Hills 85268

4 violations that include:

An Employee touched a dirty apron then didn’t wash up

Fried chicken kept past discard time

West Alley BBQ and Smokehouse

111 W Boston Street, Chandler 85225

4 violations that include:

No soap at hand wash sink

Raw bacon stored over pickles

More than 15 flies buzzing around kitchen

------------------------------------------

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Tom’s BBQ

1140 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa 85210

Ginos of South Phoenix

6420 S. Central Ave. Phoenix 85040

Rubio’s Fresh Mexican Grill

5055 W. Ray Road, Chandler 85226

Senor Taco

1929 N Power Road, Mesa 85205

Snow Fox

13982 W. Waddell Road, Surprise 85379

Poki Point

3306 S. Higley Road, Gilbert 85297

