Medicine stored next to canned goods. Sauce made in-house being stored in a non-food-grade bucket from a home-improvement store.Before you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for June 14, 2019.

King Pin Grill & Pizza

8925 N. 12th St., Phoenix

4 violations - Click here for county report

Matt’s Big Breakfast @ Marina Heights

400 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Bldg. B, Tempe

4 violations - Click here for county report

Slice of Chicago

478 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler

5 violations - Click here for county report

Cloves Indian Groceries & Kitchen

1825 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

6 violations - Click here for county report

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Dairy Queen

6555 E. Southern Ave., Mesa 85210

Islands

21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix 85050

Fatso’s Pizza

3131 E. Thunderbird Road, Phoenix 85032

Tropicana

513 W. Western Ave., Avondale 85323

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food

2023 W. Guadalupe Road, Mesa 85202

Heidi’s Brooklyn Deli

8360 W. Thunderbird Road, Peoria 85381

