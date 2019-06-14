PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for June 14, 2019.
King Pin Grill & Pizza
8925 N. 12th St., Phoenix
4 violations - Click here for county report
Matt’s Big Breakfast @ Marina Heights
400 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., Bldg. B, Tempe
4 violations - Click here for county report
Slice of Chicago
478 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler
5 violations - Click here for county report
Cloves Indian Groceries & Kitchen
1825 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
6 violations - Click here for county report
---------------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Dairy Queen
6555 E. Southern Ave., Mesa 85210
Islands
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix 85050
Fatso’s Pizza
3131 E. Thunderbird Road, Phoenix 85032
Tropicana
513 W. Western Ave., Avondale 85323
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food
2023 W. Guadalupe Road, Mesa 85202
Heidi’s Brooklyn Deli
8360 W. Thunderbird Road, Peoria 85381
