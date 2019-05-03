PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

Dirty Dining May 3

This restaurants did not make the grade.

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May 3, 2019.

Authentic Thai Kitchen

4 violations

Authentic Thai Kitchen

4500 N. 12th St., Phoenix

Among the 4 violations

- Cooked chicken not kept at proper temperature

- Eggs stored over produce

Taqueria El Nero

4 violations

Taqueria El Nero

816 S. Stapley Drive, Mesa

Among the 4 violations

- Toxic chemicals on top of ice machine

- Cooked meat not cooling properly

Georgie’s Diner

5 violations

Georgie’s Diner

13407 N. La Montana Road, Fountain Hills

Among the 5 violations

- Employee pulled up pants and adjusted hat then handled food

- Raw hamburger not stored at proper temperature

Jogoya Sushi Seafood Buffet

8 violations

Jogoya Sushi Seafood Buffet

2100 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler

Among the 8 violations

- Medicine stored in food prep area

- Sushi rolls kept past discard date

- Raw shrimp over ready-to-eat food

------------------------------------

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Mango's Mexican Cafe

44 W. Main Street, Mesa 85201

Randy's Restaurant

7904 E. Chaparral Road, Scottsdale 85250

Wokee Express

745 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert 85234

Whataburger

737 E. McDowell Road, Phoenix 85006

Waffle House

2189 E. University Drive, Tempe 85281

Panda Express

1550 N. Dysart Road, Goodyear 85338

