PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May 3, 2019.
Authentic Thai Kitchen
4500 N. 12th St., Phoenix
Among the 4 violations
- Cooked chicken not kept at proper temperature
- Eggs stored over produce
Taqueria El Nero
816 S. Stapley Drive, Mesa
Among the 4 violations
- Toxic chemicals on top of ice machine
- Cooked meat not cooling properly
Georgie’s Diner
13407 N. La Montana Road, Fountain Hills
Among the 5 violations
- Employee pulled up pants and adjusted hat then handled food
- Raw hamburger not stored at proper temperature
Jogoya Sushi Seafood Buffet
2100 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler
Among the 8 violations
- Medicine stored in food prep area
- Sushi rolls kept past discard date
- Raw shrimp over ready-to-eat food
------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Mango's Mexican Cafe
44 W. Main Street, Mesa 85201
Randy's Restaurant
7904 E. Chaparral Road, Scottsdale 85250
Wokee Express
745 N. Gilbert Road, Gilbert 85234
Whataburger
737 E. McDowell Road, Phoenix 85006
Waffle House
2189 E. University Drive, Tempe 85281
Panda Express
1550 N. Dysart Road, Goodyear 85338
