PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May 24, 2019.
Hilton Hotel
2929 W. Frye Road, Chandler
4 violations
Among the violations:
Raw bacon stored above cooked chicken
Queso & marinara sauce kept past discard date
The Buffalo Spot
2080 W. Northern Ave., Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Buttermilk sauce not kept cold enough
Employee not washing hands properly
Hilton Phoenix East/Mesa
1011 W. Holmes Ave., Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
Slime mold in an ice machine
Sneeze guards not protecting food in self-service area
Tortas Ahogadas Guadalajara
518 N. Arizona Ave. Chandler
5 violations
Among the violations:
Onions tossed out – kept past discard date
Rice and tomatoes not stored correctly
Beef, ham and turkey not held at the proper temperature
---------------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Majerle’s Sports Bar
24 N. Second St., Phoenix 85004
U.S. Egg
131 E. Baseline Road, Tempe 85283
Fry’s Food Store
10659 NW Grand Ave., Sun City 85351
Dream Palace
815 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe 85281
Circle K
8890 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale 85260
Kay’s Kafe
3401 S. 43rd Ave., Phoenix 85009
