Meat not being stored at the correct temperature and workers not washing their hands correctly. If your favorite restaurant doesn't keep a clean kitchen, going out to eat can make you sick to your stomach. Here is this week’s all new Dirty Dining report.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May 24, 2019.

Dirty Dining May 24

The Buffalo Spot, Tortas Ahogadas Guadalajara, the Hilton Hotel in Chandler and the Hilton Phoenix East/Mesa all mae this week's Dirty Dining list.

Hilton Hotel

2929 W. Frye Road, Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw bacon stored above cooked chicken

Queso & marinara sauce kept past discard date

The Buffalo Spot

2080 W. Northern Ave., Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Buttermilk sauce not kept cold enough

Employee not washing hands properly

Hilton Phoenix East/Mesa

1011 W. Holmes Ave., Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Slime mold in an ice machine

Sneeze guards not protecting food in self-service area

Tortas Ahogadas Guadalajara

518 N. Arizona Ave. Chandler

5 violations

Among the violations:

Onions tossed out – kept past discard date

Rice and tomatoes not stored correctly

Beef, ham and turkey not held at the proper temperature

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

[APP USERS: Click here for a map of recent Dean's List Dirty Dining restaurants]

Majerle’s Sports Bar

24 N. Second St., Phoenix 85004

U.S. Egg

131 E. Baseline Road, Tempe 85283

Fry’s Food Store

10659 NW Grand Ave., Sun City 85351

Dream Palace

815 N. Scottsdale Road, Tempe 85281

Circle K

8890 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale 85260

Kay’s Kafe

3401 S. 43rd Ave., Phoenix 85009

Jason Barry is best known for his Dirty Dining Report which airs Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on CBS 5.  He is also the storyteller behind CBS 5's Pay It Forward which airs every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
 
 

