Workers not washing up. Chicken not cooked to the proper temperature. Those are just a couple of the violations documented in this week's Dirty Dining report.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May 17, 2019.

Dirty Dining for May 17, 2019

The Park Street Food Bar, Tryst Café, Pei Wei and Pier 54 made this week's Dirty Dining list.

The Park Street Food Bar

Three S. Second Ave., Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Alfredo sauce kept past its discard date.

Partially cooked chicken stored above ribs

Tryst Café

4205 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee touching dirty equipment then handling food.

Cooked chorizo not date marked

Pei Wei

3426 E. Baseline Road, Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:

Live roaches crawling around kitchen.

Crab mix and spring rolls not kept cold enough

Pier 54

5394 S. Lakeshore Drive, Tempe

5 violations

Among the violations:

Cut tomatoes not kept cold enough.

Worker touching ready to eat foods with bare hands

Cooked pork not date marked

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Casey at the Bat

3947 E. Union Hills Drive, Phoenix 85050

Roman's Oasis

16825 W. Yuma Road, Goodyear 85338

Red Robin

1375 W. Elliott Road, Tempe 85284

Old Pueblo Cafe

102 N. Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park 85340

Wendy's

5906 W. Bell Road, Glendale 85308

Tee Pee Mexican Food

4144 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix 85018

