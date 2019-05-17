PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May 17, 2019.
The Park Street Food Bar
Three S. Second Ave., Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Alfredo sauce kept past its discard date.
Partially cooked chicken stored above ribs
Tryst Café
4205 S. Gilbert Road, Chandler
4 violations
Among the violations:
Employee touching dirty equipment then handling food.
Cooked chorizo not date marked
Pei Wei
3426 E. Baseline Road, Mesa
5 violations
Among the violations:
Live roaches crawling around kitchen.
Crab mix and spring rolls not kept cold enough
Pier 54
5394 S. Lakeshore Drive, Tempe
5 violations
Among the violations:
Cut tomatoes not kept cold enough.
Worker touching ready to eat foods with bare hands
Cooked pork not date marked
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Casey at the Bat
3947 E. Union Hills Drive, Phoenix 85050
Roman's Oasis
16825 W. Yuma Road, Goodyear 85338
Red Robin
1375 W. Elliott Road, Tempe 85284
Old Pueblo Cafe
102 N. Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park 85340
Wendy's
5906 W. Bell Road, Glendale 85308
Tee Pee Mexican Food
4144 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix 85018
