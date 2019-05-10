PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Workers not washing up. Chicken not cooked to the proper temperature. Those are just a couple of the violations documented in this week's Dirty Dining report.
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May 10, 2019.
Panda Garden
4730 E. Warner Road
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Uncooked rice stored in trash barrel
Bottle of aspirin stored with alcohol
Arby's
11054 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.
Scottsdale
4 violations
Among the violations:
Cooked onion straws with no discard date
Worker not washing hands properly
Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery
1617 W. Warner Road
Tempe
4 violations
Among the violations:
Raw burger patties stored over bread pudding
Corned beef not kept at proper temperature
Beast of Bourbon Bar and Grill
2235 S. Power Road
Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
No soap at hand wash sink
Packages of salami and ham not date marked
SumoMaya Mexican Asian Kitchen
6560 N. Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale
5 violations
Among the violations:
Raw fish stored above produce
Bottles of alcohol stored in ice used for customers’ drinks
Worker touching ready to eat food with bare hands
---------------------------------------------------
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Aloha Kitchen
2950 S. Alma School Road
Mesa
85210
Greekfest Restaurant
1940 E. Camelback Road
Phoenix
85016
Chipotle Mexican Grill
890 N. 54th Street
Chandler
85226
Arbys
4906 W. Thunderbird Road
Glendale
85306
Paz de Cristo
424 W. Broadway Road
Mesa
85210
Burger King
4979 W. Ray Road
Chandler
85226
