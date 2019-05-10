Raw beef over bread budding. Workers not washing up. When you go out to eat this Mother's Day weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here is this week's all new Dirty Dining report.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Workers not washing up. Chicken not cooked to the proper temperature. Those are just a couple of the violations documented in this week's Dirty Dining report.

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May 10, 2019.

Panda Garden

4730 E. Warner Road

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Uncooked rice stored in trash barrel

Bottle of aspirin stored with alcohol

Arby's

11054 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.

Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

Cooked onion straws with no discard date

Worker not washing hands properly

Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery

1617 W. Warner Road

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw burger patties stored over bread pudding

Corned beef not kept at proper temperature

Beast of Bourbon Bar and Grill

2235 S. Power Road

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

No soap at hand wash sink

Packages of salami and ham not date marked

SumoMaya Mexican Asian Kitchen

6560 N. Scottsdale Road

Scottsdale

5 violations

Among the violations:

Raw fish stored above produce

Bottles of alcohol stored in ice used for customers’ drinks

Worker touching ready to eat food with bare hands

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Aloha Kitchen

2950 S. Alma School Road

Mesa

85210

Greekfest Restaurant

1940 E. Camelback Road

Phoenix

85016

Chipotle Mexican Grill

890 N. 54th Street

Chandler

85226

Arbys

4906 W. Thunderbird Road

Glendale

85306

Paz de Cristo

424 W. Broadway Road

Mesa

85210

Burger King

4979 W. Ray Road

Chandler

85226

