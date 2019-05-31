PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May 24, 2019.
Green Mix
2160 E. Baseline Road, Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
A staff member wiped nose then didn’t wash hands
A worker used same gloves to handle food then grab sanitizer bucket
Tech Data
8700 S. Price Road, Tempe
4 violations
Among the violations:
Employee touched his apron then handled food
Cream cheese out of temperature
Fat Cats
4321 W. Baseline Road, Gilbert
4 violations
Among the violations:
Staff touching dirty dishes then not washing hands
Not enough sanitizer in dishwasher
Circle K
2120 W. Northern Ave., Phoenix
5 violations
Among the violations:
Jalapeño cheeseburgers and cheese-stuffed pretzels not kept hot enough.
Deli-meat sandwiches not kept cold enough
Slimy residue build-up in soda nozzles.
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Cheese N Stuff
5042 N. Central Ave., Phoenix 85012
Safeway
10926 W. Bell Road, Sun City 85351
Burger King
394 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear 85338
Circle K
29816 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix 85253
Serrano’s Mexican Food
1964 E. McKellips Road, Mesa 85213
Pho-Nhat Cuisine
933 E. University Drive, Tempe 85281
