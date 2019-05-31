A staff member wiping his nose then not washing up. Slimy residue in some soda nozzles. When you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who is keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all new Dirty Dining report.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County's website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for May 24, 2019.

Dirty Dining May 31

The Circle K near 20th and Northern avenues had the most violations this week, followed buy Fat Cats, Tech data and Green Mix.

Green Mix

2160 E. Baseline Road, Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

A staff member wiped nose then didn’t wash hands

A worker used same gloves to handle food then grab sanitizer bucket

Tech Data

8700 S. Price Road, Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee touched his apron then handled food

Cream cheese out of temperature

Fat Cats

4321 W. Baseline Road, Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

Staff touching dirty dishes then not washing hands

Not enough sanitizer in dishwasher

Circle K

2120 W. Northern Ave., Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations:

Jalapeño cheeseburgers and cheese-stuffed pretzels not kept hot enough.

Deli-meat sandwiches not kept cold enough

Slimy residue build-up in soda nozzles.

---------------------------------------------------

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Cheese N Stuff

5042 N. Central Ave., Phoenix 85012

Safeway

10926 W. Bell Road, Sun City 85351

Burger King

394 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear 85338

Circle K

29816 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix 85253

Serrano’s Mexican Food

1964 E. McKellips Road, Mesa 85213

Pho-Nhat Cuisine

933 E. University Drive, Tempe 85281

