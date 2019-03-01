PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for March 1, 2019.
Chico Malo
50 W. Jefferson Street, Phoenix
4 violations.
Among the violations:
Employee using black trash bags to separate tortilla dough.
Food kept past discard date.
All Pierogi Kitchen
1245 W. Baseline Road, Mesa
4 violations.
Among the violations:
Ground beef stored above bread dough.
Rodent trap inside employee restroom.
Hilton Hotel
2929 W. Frye Road, Chandler
4 violations.
Among the violations:
Steak stored above blueberries.
Container of butane on top of tortillas.
Tang Garden
1320 E. Broadway Road, Tempe
4 violations.
Among the violations:
Raw chicken and pork above vegetables.
Mushrooms stored in buckets labeled pan detergent.
Goody’s Café
1862 W. Baseline Road, Mesa
8 violations.
Among the violations:
Employee used bare hands to grab bread.
Cooked beef and chicken with no date marks.
Raw eggs stored above salsa.
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Olive Garden
7889 W. Bell Road
Peoria, 85382
T.C. Eggington’s
1660 S. Alma School Road
Mesa, 85202
Café Zamora
606 E. Western Ave.,
Avondale, 85323
McDonalds
821 N. Val Vista Drive, Gilbert
85234
Hot Bagels Deli
34640 N. North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, 85086
Rosie’s Italian café
13930 Camino Del Sol,
Sun City West, 85375
