Cream cheese not kept cold enough. Pickles stored under raw chicken. When you go out to eat this weekend, you need to know who's keeping a clean kitchen and who isn't. Here's this week's all-new Dirty Dining report.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for March 8, 2019.

Claim Jumper Restaurant

1530 W. Baseline Road

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

Bucket of pickles stored under raw chicken

No soap at hand wash sink

Chicago Cubs Spring Training Complex@Mesa Riverview

2330 W. Salado Pkwy

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Employee rinsing bowl in hand wash sink

Worker not washing hands properly

Camp Social

6107 N. 7th Street

Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

Sausage kept past discard date

Meatballs not held at the proper temperature

AZ Ice Gilbert

2305 E. Knox Road

Gilbert

4 violations

Among the violations:

Cooked pork with no date mark

Raw chicken stored above ground meats

Chen Wok Express

8115 N. 19th Avenue

Phoenix

6 violations

Among the violations:

Crab and cream cheese not kept cold enough

Raw chicken stored above eggs

Organic Matter on knives and utensils

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Teriyaki Kitchen

2028 W. Guadalupe Road

Mesa

85202

Boston Market

236 E. Bell Road

Phoenix

85022

Circle K

6305 W. Maryland Ave

Glendale

85301

Royal Thai Grill

321 W. McKellips Road

Mesa

85201

Haven Burgers

606 E. Main Street

Mesa

85203

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

1 E. Washington Street

Phoenix

85004

