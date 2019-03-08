PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest numbers of "risk factors."
According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for March 8, 2019.
Claim Jumper Restaurant
1530 W. Baseline Road
Tempe
4 violations
Among the violations:
Bucket of pickles stored under raw chicken
No soap at hand wash sink
Chicago Cubs Spring Training Complex@Mesa Riverview
2330 W. Salado Pkwy
Mesa
4 violations
Among the violations:
Employee rinsing bowl in hand wash sink
Worker not washing hands properly
Camp Social
6107 N. 7th Street
Phoenix
4 violations
Among the violations:
Sausage kept past discard date
Meatballs not held at the proper temperature
AZ Ice Gilbert
2305 E. Knox Road
Gilbert
4 violations
Among the violations:
Cooked pork with no date mark
Raw chicken stored above ground meats
Chen Wok Express
8115 N. 19th Avenue
Phoenix
6 violations
Among the violations:
Crab and cream cheese not kept cold enough
Raw chicken stored above eggs
Organic Matter on knives and utensils
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Teriyaki Kitchen
2028 W. Guadalupe Road
Mesa
85202
Boston Market
236 E. Bell Road
Phoenix
85022
Circle K
6305 W. Maryland Ave
Glendale
85301
Royal Thai Grill
321 W. McKellips Road
Mesa
85201
Haven Burgers
606 E. Main Street
Mesa
85203
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
1 E. Washington Street
Phoenix
85004
